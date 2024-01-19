Brabec took a margin of 10:54s into Stage 11 and while Hero Motosports' Branch prevailed on the day, he could only snip 32 seconds from the Honda rider's advantage.

The 2020 champion is thus in the box seat to claim a second Dakar title, while Adrien Van Beveren is third in the general classification at 14:31s off the pace on another of the Monster Energy Hondas.

Stage 11 was a rocky, 420km special between AlUla and Yanbu and Branch, needing a big result, set the pace for most of the way.

Unfortunately for the Botswanan, though, opener bonuses kept Brabec in touch and the American even nosed ahead in the ‘virtual' stage classification at one point.

Van Beveren was third on the day at 3:17s off the pace and Husqvarna Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides took fourth, one position ahead of Red Bull KTM's Toby Price.

Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo was one of the day's bigger losers, shedding time due to a fuel pump failure for his Honda.

The Chilean is still fourth in the general classification but, having slipped from less than two minutes behind Van Beveren to 24 minutes away, his hopes of an event podium are now relying on a mishap to strike at least one of those ahead.

Red Bull KTM's Kevin Benavides continues to hold fifth in the general classification and team-mate Price sixth, while Australian Daniel Sanders remains eighth on his Red Bull GasGas.

The field remains in Yanbu for the final stage of Dakar 2024 for a relatively straightforward 382km final stage which includes a 175km special.

General classification: Bikes Top 10