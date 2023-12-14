Trackhouse Racing has revealed the major sponsor for the bulk of Shane van Gisbergen’s first full year of NASCAR competition.

The team announced today that the three-time Supercars champion will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing as well as undertaking seven races in the Cup Series, including ovals.

WeatherTech, a manufacturer of American-made automotive accessories, home and pet care products, will serve as the primary sponsor for 17 of his Xfinity races and four of his seven in Cup, namely the Circuit of The Americas,, Charlotte, Watkins Glen and the October stop at Talladega.

“When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin [Marks, Trackhouse founder/co-owner] that I wanted to do everything the right way,” said van Gisbergen.

“Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season.

“I am honoured WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.”

WeatherTech will also back Trackhouse development driver Zane Smith’s #71 Chevrolet, run by Spire Motorsports, in the 2024 Daytona 500.

“I think everyone in the automotive and racing world knows WeatherTech and its commitment to motorsports over the years,” said Marks.

“What an absolute honour it is for us that WeatherTech will be part of our 2024 developmental season with Shane and Zane.

“I raced sportscars for years and got to know David and Cooper MacNeil, while witnessing their colours take the chequered flag many times.

“Who better to pair with Shane than a company like WeatherTech that has played such an important role in sports car racing?

“It will be a career highlight for me to see the familiar WeatherTech scheme on a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 with Zane Smith.”

Daytona 500 primary sponsorship will be a first for WeatherTech.

“This is a big step for our company and exciting news for our employees, customers and everyone in the WeatherTech family,” said WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil.

“NASCAR racing is the pinnacle of American motorsports, and we hope millions of viewers will see Shane and Zane in the WeatherTech paint schemes this season.”

The 2024 Daytona 500 takes place on the weekend of Sunday, February 18.