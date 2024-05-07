The New Zealander will enjoy primary backing from Quad Lock, known for its mobile phone mounting products, for Race 11 of the season at what is NASCAR's designated ‘throwback' weekend.

As such, the #97 Kaulig Racing Camaro has taken on the yellow and black hues which adorned the cars driven by Ambrose in his two Cup Series race wins, at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012.

The retro look extends to the number font, with his fellow Antipodean having piloted Car #9 for Richard Petty Motorsports in his latter four years in the Cup Series plus second-tier road course cameos during that period (and Car #09 in 2014 at Watkins Glen).

Furthermore, the Quad Lock branding on the bonnet of the #97 Kaulig entry is positioned within the ‘bowtie' of the Stanley logo which was on Ambrose's Ford Fusion.

Melbourne-based Quad Lock had been an existing personal sponsor of van Gisbergen's, including backing the ‘Project91' entry in which he won on his Cup Series debut in Chicago last July, before it was announced in February that it would be expanding its partnership with Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

Ambrose, similarly, has continued to be a source of advice from the now three-time Bathurst 1000 winner on his NASCAR journey.

Van Gisbergen is currently 15th in the Xfinity Series after finishing 18th just over a week ago at Dover, the most recent race for the second tier.

Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying at Darlington Raceway take place on Friday evening ET/Saturday morning AEST.