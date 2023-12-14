Shane van Gisbergen will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and contest a further seven Cup Series races, Trackhouse Racing has announced.

Those seven races include several ovals, one of which will be the legendary Talladega Speedway, both times.

Specifically, the Cup programme is:

Circuit of The Americas on March 24

Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and October 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26

Chicago Street Race on July 7

Watkins Glen International on September 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20.

In the Xfinity Series, he will drive the #97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, which has an alliance with Trackhouse.

Races at Bristol on Friday, September 20 and the Charlotte Roval on Saturday, October 12 preclude him from the 2024 Supercars enduros.

Van Gisbergen, who arrived in the United States on Monday (local time) to begin his new career, said, “After winning in Chicago, I could not stop thinking about racing full time in NASCAR.

“I am still stunned at how quickly this has all come together.

“I must thank the NASCAR industry and fans for embracing me and allowing me to chase this dream. I respect every driver who has put in the work to make it to the Cup Series, and I am ready to put in that same effort. I am anxious to get started.”

Trackhouse founder/co-owner Justin Marks said, “We know Shane will be incredibly competitive at the road course events in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but we wanted to get him as much experience on NASCAR ovals as possible, so I am really excited about his 2024 schedule.

“Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

Kaulig has pedigree in the second-tier NASCAR national series, with 23 race wins since its inception in 2016, including four this year.

It also took victory in the 2023 Charlotte Roval race courtesy of AJ Allmendinger, one of two of the team’s triumphs at Cup level thus far.

In 2024, van Gisbergen will be team-mate to Allmendinger in the #16 Chevrolet and Josh Williams in Car #11.

“We started our talks with Trackhouse about the possibility of putting SVG in a Xfinity car for a few races quite some time ago, and from there the talks evolved to discussions about how much it would cost to run a full season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing.

“Once we knew we had an open seat for next season, it became the perfect scenario to put him in the car.

“We partner with Trackhouse’s pit crew department, and with their key support from Chevrolet, it made teaming up an easy decision.”

