Late last year the team purchased and Audi RS3 LMS TCR with plans to late procure a second, and initially wanted to source a driver. But LaDelle had decided to drive the car at the Sandown meeting himself.

“While I originally had the humble approach of putting a driver in the car, I can’t resist the challenge of steering this very fast Euro, and I love the Sandown circuit,” said LaDelle.

“Our ultimate plan is to enter two Audis RS3s in the series and we are holding a Rookie Evaluation Day on January 24 at SMSP to assess up to four great candidates for the second car. With the time of year etc, it seems smart to commit to this and work on the driver for the second car.”

LaDelle has over 20 years of racing experience and in recent years has competed in RX8 Cup, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series and its feeder Scholarship Series. Last year he won the opening round of the latter series where he clean swept the three races.

The car was raced by Chaz Mostert in the 2021 series and was runner-up a year later in the hands of Will Brown.

“I can’t wait to get in the car in a few weeks, then pack it and send it to Sandown. It’s going to be a massive learning curve, even with my experience.

“I haven’t driven a front-wheel-drive race car since a Honda Integra in the old GTP days in 2001. Goals are hard at this stage, but I believe with the car’s pedigree and MPC’s support, a top 10 is achievable and reasonable,” concluded LaDelle.

The first round of the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season takes place from February 9-11 at Sandown Raceway as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.