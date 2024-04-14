Second for the round went to Ben Bargwanna with Clay Richards third. The provisional series points score puts Round 1 winner Bargwanna back in front from previous leader Zac Soutar and Josh Buchan.

Harris was first across the line after he led throughout Race 2. He was given a 5s startling penalty, allegedly for a jumped start. He was relegated to ninth initially before the team appeal was upheld. Harris then doubled down in Race 3 for an all-the-way win.

Race 2 had the reverse top 10 start. Harris lost his second place in Race 1 with a penalty for contact with teammate Tony D’Alberto. Harris and his twin brother Will in their Honda Civics were therefore off the front row for the Sunday morning race.

It was a brilliant start from Brad Harris to go to the lead while Will Harris pushed GRM’s Aaron Cameron (Peugeot 308 TCR) onto the grass as he covered to Turn 1 and further contact between them near Lukey Heights earned, Harris a 5s penalty later.

Contact between Glenn Nirwan (Tufflift Racing Audi RS3 TCR) and Josh Buchan (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30N TCR) at Turn 1 put both out.

Cameron was able continue third before he passed Will Harris and finished the race second while Harris ultimately crossed the finish line eighth. Ryan Casha (Peugeot) passed Tom Oliphant early to secure third, and Clay Richards (CUPRA Leon Competicion) improved to fourth ahead of Ben Bargwanna and his Peugeot teammate Jordan Cox.

Soutar (Audi) was next from D’Alberto, and Oliphant who was recovering from a clash with Bargwanna at Turn 4. Dylan O’Keeffe had a tyre let go which sent his Lynk & Co off at Turn 12 which ended the race behind the Safety Car.

Harris took out Race 3 by 1.5s over Bargwanna who struggled over the final laps with front end issues. Third went to Buchan in a good rebound after considerable damage in Race 2 was repaired.

D’Alberto finished fourth as he improved four places while Richards ended up fifth after a front row start. Soutar’s Audi underwent a clutch change between races, and he started from the pitlane to finish sixth.

Oliphant was next ahead of O’Keeffe and Will Harris. Cameron was third for most of the race until a front tyre issue slowed his pace and he finished 10th ahead of Cox who lost speed when sixth early. Casha had a fuel pressure issue that saw him finish a lap down while Nirwan pitted late, and Jude Bargwanna (Alfa Romeo Giulietta) didn’t start.