Burgess formally finished up at Supercars late last month and commenced his tenure at the Mount Waverley-based squad on February 1.

There, he will be but one part of what is very much a new-look Team 18, with David Reynolds replacing Scott Pye in the #20 Chevrolet Camaro, which will be backed by Tradie Beer.

Mark Winterbottom remains in the #18 DeWalt Camaro but there is also set to be a new engineering line-up, following staff changes after last year's Bathurst 1000, with the squad to announce details on Monday.

On his arrival, Burgess said, “It was pretty exciting stepping through the doors of Team 18 for the first time.

“As soon as I walked through the doors, I could see the culture and camaraderie within the core group here is something special, everyone's motivated for the season ahead.

“The calibre of talent within the walls of Team 18 is really impressive, and you can see potential for even greater things.

“We have a seriously dedicated crew, alongside extremely clever engineers and two skilled and hungry drivers in Frosty and Dave. All the ingredients for success are there and we're committed to guiding this team towards the podium.

“Getting back into team land is an exciting change for me. You could say we're getting the band back together with Charlie, but everyone here is forward thinking and laser focussed on putting together two fast cars and hunting down trophies.

“The cars look sensational so we can't wait to show them off next week before we hit the track for testing at Winton.”

Burgess' arrival is something of a reunion considering he led Dick Johnson Racing when Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt held a stake in the Queensland squad.

He would go on to hold senior roles at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Walkinshaw Andretti United, and Tekno Autosports, before taking up the HoM post with Supercars.

“It's fantastic to officially welcome Adrian onboard as the team fires up for the 2024 season,” said Schwerkolt.

“I'm well aware of his capabilities and what he's achieved in his career to date and am confident the experience and skills he brings to the team is exactly what is needed to propel us towards the success we are all striving for.

“It's great to have Adrian around, there is certainly a lot of positivity within the team as to what we may be able to achieve in this year's Supercars Championship.

“Everything is coming along nicely on the workshop floor, I'm really pleased with everyone in the team who are working so hard to really level up our performance in every facet.

“It's certainly an exciting time to see the cars and the presentation come together and we can't wait to show off our colours for the new year as we get set to hit the track next week for testing.”

Team 18 will reveal its #20 livery on Tuesday and #18 on Wednesday, just ahead of its test at Winton that day.