They were joined by a fellow countryman as a wildcard in Tyler Collins. In his first drive appearance at the North Waikato and in a New Zealand spec Toyota 86, Collins with a background in Excels, qualified fifth in a very competitive field where the top 20 were covered by a second.

Regular visitor Lockie Bloxsom was just out of the 10 in 11th, Aussie Alice Buckley was two spots further back and headed the four girls on the grid while Summer Rintoule would start the round opener out of 19th.

Bloxsom was the best of the quartet in Race 1 where he placed eighth ahead of Buckley who picked up five places. Collins fell back to finish 10th and Rintoule held her position to be 19th.

Collins was on the outside of the front row for Race 2 but had his first major crash and cost him, Justin Allen, early leader Bloxsom and Tom Bewley any chance. Collins continued to finish 10th, Buckley placed 17th, Rintoule scored another 19th ahead of Bloxsom.

In the final race Buckley produced a great drive to finish fifth and among the championship top contenders. Bloxsom crossed the finish in 14th, ahead of Collins who picked up five places while Rintoule was 20th.

New Zealander Jackson Rooney had a stella weekend with victories in all three races, the first two over William Exton and the last ahead of Tom Bewley. The latter goes to the final round at Taupo as a support to the Supercars, with a 10-point lead over Exton with Hunter Robb third. Bloxsom is seventh in the series and Buckley ninth.