On the Australian Superbike Championship program for the second round, series points leader and pole sitter Heinrich vied for the victory with Garland who was the race leader at the outset and until the first Safety Car for the stranded Reece Chapman.

After the race went green, Heinrich briefly took the lead before Garland resumed at the front for a period. It was after the next Safety Car that Heinrich consolidated at the head of the field, as was leading when Andrew Cornish was off at Turn 3.

The race finished behind the Safety Car with Heinrich the winner from Garland as he remained second and Cody Brewczynski. Then follow Brandon Madden who improved two places and finished in front of Masters Cup winner Kent Quinn as Nathan Williams progressed from 12th to sixth.

Series winner in 2022, Josh Anderson was seventh from Rookie Cup leader Mason Harvey, Gold Cup winner Scott Dornan, and Cody Mckay completed the top 10.

Garland led Race 2 from lights out, before Brewczynski took over. It was after a Safety Car for Alastair Koenig off at Turn 5, that Garland was back in front where he was able to stave off Heinrich for the win with Maddon able to take third.

Kyle Ensbey and Chapman started rear of grid after DNFs in Race 1 and were able to charge through to Fourth and fifth ahead of Harvey, Quinn, Williams, Anthony DiMauro and Scott Dornan in 10th. Brewczynski dropped to 13th in the end, behind Anderson and Josh Thomas, and stopped after the finish line to put out a fire.

Race 3 and 4 on Sunday will be live streamed at 9:40am and 12:45pm AEST via the ASBK website or Facebook page.