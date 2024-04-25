For the second year in a row, the popular Aussie Racing Cars will support the Superbikes, and again will have a large and competitive roll up.

The opening round was held at Mount Panorama and won by reigning series title holder Joel Heinrich. One point behind is Kody Garland who has returned to the category fulltime this year while third place went Reece Chapman.

Outside the top three for title honours, the contenders include a race winner on debut in the corresponding round last year, Brandon Madden, Cody Brewczynski, Kyle Ensbey, Anthony DiMauro as well as Mason Harvey, Jordan Freestone and Josh Anderson.

Queensland Raceway will see the return of Scotty Taylor after dabbling in GTs and Porsches, as three new Rookie Cup contenders Shane Mann, Tim Hamilton and Alistair Koenig make their debuts. Scott Gore and Keith Bensley add to a competitive Gold Cup field, currently led by Scott Dornan.

After practice and qualifying on Friday, the field will contest its regular four-race program with two races on Saturday (11:55am and 4:05pm) and two on Sunday (9:45am and 12:40pm). The races on Sunday (Races 3 and 4) can be viewed via livestream on the ASBK social media platforms.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Entry List, Round 2 at Queensland Raceway