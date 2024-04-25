For the second year in a row, the popular Aussie Racing Cars will support the Superbikes, and again will have a large and competitive roll up.
The opening round was held at Mount Panorama and won by reigning series title holder Joel Heinrich. One point behind is Kody Garland who has returned to the category fulltime this year while third place went Reece Chapman.
Outside the top three for title honours, the contenders include a race winner on debut in the corresponding round last year, Brandon Madden, Cody Brewczynski, Kyle Ensbey, Anthony DiMauro as well as Mason Harvey, Jordan Freestone and Josh Anderson.
Queensland Raceway will see the return of Scotty Taylor after dabbling in GTs and Porsches, as three new Rookie Cup contenders Shane Mann, Tim Hamilton and Alistair Koenig make their debuts. Scott Gore and Keith Bensley add to a competitive Gold Cup field, currently led by Scott Dornan.
After practice and qualifying on Friday, the field will contest its regular four-race program with two races on Saturday (11:55am and 4:05pm) and two on Sunday (9:45am and 12:40pm). The races on Sunday (Races 3 and 4) can be viewed via livestream on the ASBK social media platforms.
Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Entry List, Round 2 at Queensland Raceway
|No
|Class
|Driver
|Team
|Model
|1
|Championship
|Joel Heinrich
|Osborn's Transport
|Mustang
|4
|Gold Cup
|Brendon Tucker
|Burton Tilt Panels
|Camaro
|9
|Championship
|Ryan Reynolds
|Jascott Civil/Reynovate Constructions
|Mustang
|13
|Gold Cup
|Scott Gore
|ASAP Marketing
|Mustang
|14
|Gold Cup
|Matt Gooding
|Property Compliance Australia Racing
|Camaro
|15
|Gold Cup
|Emma Clark
|Mable
|Mustang
|17
|Gold Cup
|Denis Butler
|Butler Fabrication/Team Grand Racing
|Camaro
|18
|Championship
|Cody Brewczynski
|Thrifty Car Rentals/WSM
|Mustang
|20
|Masters Cup
|Chris Mercer
|City Sweep Racing
|Camaro
|21
|Rookie Cup
|Shane Mann
|Safe Direction
|Mustang
|22
|Masters Cup
|Scott O'Keefe
|MSS Group/O'Keefe Motorsports
|Mustang
|23
|Gold Cup
|Scott Dornan
|Action Line Marking
|Camaro
|24
|Rookie Cup
|Alastair Koenig
|Eltrix Racing
|Euro GT
|25
|Championship
|Reece Chapman
|CoolDrive Racing/Motorsport 25
|Mustang
|28
|Masters Cup
|Kent Quinn
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|Mustang
|41
|Championship
|Kody Garland
|Kody Garland Racing
|Mustang
|47
|Masters Cup
|Troy Jones
|Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport 25
|Camaro
|48
|Masters Cup
|Keith Bensley
|ASAP Marketing
|Aurion
|49
|Championship
|Kyle Ensbey
|Diesel Express
|Mustang
|54
|Rookie Cup
|Mason Harvey
|Corish Motorsports
|Camaro
|57
|Championship
|Brandon Madden
|Riskie Racing/Unit/ZDS
|Camaro
|58
|Rookie Cup
|Joseph Andriske
|Riskie Racing/QLD Engineering Services
|Camaro
|69
|Masters Cup
|Cody Mckay
|Cody Mckay Motorsport
|Camaro
|78
|Masters Cup
|Grant Thompson
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Mustang
|87
|Championship
|Josh Anderson
|Corish Motorsports
|Mustang
|91
|Championship
|Anthony DiMauro
|Koan Solutions – Crete & Works Co
|Camaro
|95
|Championship
|Nathan Williams
|Competition Coatings
|Mustang
|96
|Gold Cup
|Jeff Watters
|Fight MND/Lap 60
|Mustang
|187
|Championship
|Andrew Corish
|Corish Motorsport
|Camaro
|222
|Gold Cup
|Scott Taylor
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mustang
|287
|Rookie Cup
|Jordan Freestone
|Corish Motorsport
|Camaro
|777
|Championship
|Desmond Collier
|TFH Hire Services
|Euro GT
|878
|Rookie Cup
|Tim Hamilton
|WLM Motorsport
|Falcon
|888
|Championship
|Josh Thomas
|TFH Hire Services
|Mustang