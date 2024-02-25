Johnson bounced back in Race 3 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters with an emphatic victory in the Russell Hancock Ford Mustang.

He won the start over Race 2 winner Heinrich whose Whiteline Racing Chev Camaro lost places at Turn 1 when it had front grip problems. Heinrich was then embedded a very tight group that chased Johnson up the mountain.

Adam Garwood (Holden VB Commodore) emerged out the group in second, ahead of Jamie Tilley (Mustang), Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X), Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and Heinrich.

Jamie Tilley took second after a couple of laps as Garwood experienced a continuing fuel issue which ultimately dropped him to ninth. Hansford was able to hold off Heinrich for third while both were hard-pressed in the end by Torana drivers Jim Pollicina and Danny Buzadzic.

Cameron Tilley was next from Garwood, Geoff Fane (Camaro), Peter Burnitt (Torana), Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro) and Allan Hughes (Torana). Marcus Zukanovic had a troubled run in his Ford XD Falcon, John Adams had a tyre go on his XY Falcon and Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) lost fuel pressure.

The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars' final race was over an extended duration due to the cancellation of Race 3. However the race finished under the Safety Car as cars were littered around Mt Panorama.

It didn't matter to Heinrich who grabbed the lead at the start and pulled away from a very competitive bunch that vied for the minor placings.

Anthony DiMauro held second ahead of Reece Chapman, Kody Garland, Kyle Ensbey, Brandon Madden, Cody Brewczynski, Nathan Williams and Kent Quinn. Mason Harvey lost spots out of Turn 1 on the first lap when he was off track after he started sixth.

DiMauro was an early retiree with damage. Chapman also had issues as he soldiered on, albeit slipping down the order. Josh Anderson stopped on Conrod Straight, near where Craig Thomspon had his engine blow and the car caught fire.

Those two and a crash for Des Collier before the Dipper, triggered the Safety Car which also brought the race to its end. Beforehand the battle for second went to Garland over Brewczynski, Harvey, Madden, Ensbey, Quinn, Chapman and Jordan Freestone.