He will race his #222 Aussie Racer in the second round of the series, which will support the Australian Superbikes Championship at the Ipswich venue. He last drove in the class at Townsville in 2023.

“The Aussie Racing Cars are a great little car, the category has great events and with this weekend being in my own backyard, I thought I may as well come out and have a go,” said Taylor.

“The atmosphere in the Aussie Racing Cars paddock is very good. They are a fun group of guys and girls and they're all very helpful. Once the helmet goes on, there's lots of competition, but there's a great sense of community.

“It's a really good category where you can drive the car hard, damage is limited and generally, it's great all round value.”

He plans to contest the three Queensland rounds of the series which will include the Townsville street race and the season finale on the Gold Coast in October.

Taylor is an experienced Am driver, as he has competed in the Fanatec GT Australia and Porsche Carrera Cup Championship for several years.

“I was racing in GTs and Carrera Cup, and because I had a year out with a health scare, I thought instead of jumping back into first grade, why not ease back with a fun and safe class.

“The cars in Carrera Cup are very fast, and at the age of 60, they can get away from you. In the Aussie Racing Cars, I can explore different driving styles, try new things, make mistakes and regardless of what you do, they rarely get away from you.

There will be over 30 rivals for Taylor to compete against at QR which starts on Friday with practice and qualifying, and followed by four races, two on both Saturday and Sunday.

All of Sunday's action will be broadcast live on YouTube via the Australian Superbikes channel.