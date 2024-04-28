The reigning title holder led home Kyle Ensbey and Reece Chapman in Race 4 to snare the round win ahead of the pair.

The Safety Car-free final race was led by Kody Garland until the closing stages. He ended the race fourth ahead of Masters Cup winner Kent Quinn and Rookie Cup victor Mason Harvey.

Garland and Quinn put immense pressure on polesitter Heinrich immediately as a rubbing guard hurt Brandon Madden and he dropped down the field. It was Garland and Heinrich vying for the win on the final lap which allowed Chapman to close.

Behind Harvey in sixth were Anthony DiMauro, Cody Brewczynski, Nathan Williams and Scott Dornan capped off an impressive weekend to be 10th to head Gold Cup.

Following a mechanical problem in the opening race and a charge from the back to fifth in the second, Chapman took the Race 3 victory earlier where he edged out Madden with Ensbey third.

DiMauro shared the front row with Scott Dornan in an reverse top 10 grid from Race 2. DiMauro led the way for the opening lap before Quinn took over on Lap 2 and DiMauro dropped down the order when he ran wide at Turn 2.

Madden and Chapman made steady progress until the Safety Car was deployed when Jeff Watters was spun around and stopped between Turn 4 and 5.

When the race went green again, Madden demoted Quinn, before Chapman went ahead. Madden and Ensbey completed the top three from Heinrich and Garland.

Quinn finished sixth from Brewczynski, DiMauro, Josh Thomas and Josh Anderson. Harvey was 11th outright Tim Hamilton and Alastair Koenig as Dornan dropped to 12th.

The next round for Aussie Racing Cars will be at Carco.com.au Raceway as support to the Repco Supercars Championship Perth SuperSprint on May 17-19.