Car #96 sports a revised standard livery for the season ahead, with tweaked lines and the Pizza Hut logo on the bonnet now contained within the giant drop of pizza sauce.

BJR is also teasing at the prospect of more specials such as last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tie-in, by “promis[ing] to keep bringing that wow factor into this year.”

Macauley Jones said, “We're keeping it fresh for this year, a bit of a twist on the last livery but she's looking pretty special.

“Pizza Hut really hammered home the point last year that they're here for a good time, the liveries we've had so far have been amazing and the fan reception was so cool to see. Having a sponsor so interactive and engaging is a major plus.

“There's so many cool things we've got planned for 2024 and it's going to be another epic year.

“First, though, we've got to get racing and I honestly just can't wait.

“We've been out of the car since November and all I've wanted to do since then is be back in the seat.”

Team owner Brad Jones added, “Pizza Hut has pulled together some truly amazing designs in our partnership with them and this tweaked look is a great way to start the year.

“Over the last 12 months, we've been able to learn a lot about how the team works at Pizza Hut, how cohesive they are and the leadership that keeps taking them from strength-to-strength.

“It's an amazing business to be able to work beside.”

Macauley Jones has hardly been sitting idle in the off-season, having finished fourth in a 100-mile running race through Kosciuszko National Park.

His is the third of the BJR liveries to break cover, after the R&J Batteries Camaro of Andre Heimgartner and the Middy's machine of Bryce Fullwood.

Those three and rookie Jaxon Evans will test tomorrow at Winton.

