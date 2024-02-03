The Brad Jones Racing driver finished a career-best 11th in the standings in 2023, but had been ninth on his way to the season finale.

He and Andre Heimgartner also combined for third in the teams' championship, equalling BJR's best result so far.

Fullwood's #14 Chevrolet Camaro will be adorned this year in a typically bold, pink and black Middy's livery.

The nation's largest family-owned and independent electrical wholesaler has backed the Territorian for the past 12 years, all the way from karts to the top tier of Supercars.

His 2024 livery was unveiled at the new Middy's store in Albury, the town in which BJR is based.

“Looking at the Middy's Camaro and I can't wait to just get into it,” said Fullwood.

“I think we left 2023 with some unfinished business and I'm just keen to get racing again.

“It's a looker for sure, the car was stunning on track and I'm excited to keep the same style; you don't want to change when you've got a good thing going.

“Middy's has an iconic style and that's really down to how great their branding is.

“I'm so thankful for all the support I get from everyone there, especially from Nicholas and Anton Middendorp. They've made it possible for me to go racing for the last 12 years and I am so grateful to them for that.

“We had some really good moments last year, Phil Keed [Race Engineer] and I were able to really gel and that's very important to get right.

“So, we've got all the basics down and it's time to just get going.”

Team owner Brad Jones added, “Middy's felt for this year there's no reason to make big wholesale changes to a livery that's already captured the fans' attention, you certainly can't miss it on circuit.

“Bryce and the team made really positive progress in the championship last year and I am looking forward to seeing what can be done to build on that in 2024.

“Middy's is an incredible partner to work with and we have many exciting projects in the pipeline again for this year.”

Fullwood and Heimgartner again share a garage in 2024, with the rest of the BJR quartet being Macauley Jones and new SCT Motorsports driver, Jaxon Evans.

BJR and the Victorian-based teams will test at Winton on Wednesday, February 7.

PICTURES: Bryce Fullwood BJR Camaro livery