Regulars Greg Rust, Chris Stubbs, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill will again be part of the broadcast across the Seven Network which starts with Race Sandown this weekend. Sarah Burt and Cameron van den Dungen will also join the on-air team.

Burt has sports broadcast and host experience, has been part of on-air teams for AFL and AFLW broadcasts and has been a journalist with the 7NEWS.com.au. She has also worked with several sporting bodies across Australia as a host and MC.

Van den Dungen is no stranger to motorsport broadcasts. He has been involved in Formula 1, Supercars and Shannons SpeedSeries events over recent years, and been a competitor at various levels of motorsport.

Supercar and new-to-Trans Am driver, Todd Hazelwood will also be part of the Sandown broadcast, along with reigning Supercheap Auto TCR Australia champion, Josh Buchan.

Other experienced hosts and commentators will be part of the broadcast which will depend on round schedules. Current drivers in the SpeedSeries' categories will also be featured as part of the on-air mix.

This year's events will be broadcast across the Seven Network, with both Saturday and Sunday's action live and free on 7plus, along with free-to-air coverage on 7mate on both Saturday and Sunday.

Motorsport Australia has confirmed that Rainmaker will be its production partner to deliver the broadcast offering. Rainmaker have covered several national level codes including AFLW, Speedway, hockey, surfing, bowls and more.

The Rainmaker team includes a crew with plenty of motorsport experience. Dean Neal is the Supervising Producer was at the broadcast helm during TCR's first year in Australia. Rainmaker's General Manager Trent Miller has worked across motorsport for many years and led a wide range of broadcast events both in Australia and abroad.

“We're delighted to be working with a really great group of on-air talent who are all very passionate about what they do and also thrilled to be working with Rainmaker to deliver a great broadcast offering on the Seven network starting with Race Sandown,” Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra said.

“The category line up across the whole year, along with some exciting race formats, provides an excellent broadcast offering that will feature back-to-back racing each day. We're also really keen to tell the stories of the paddock, with so many talented drivers and teams that make the Shannons SpeedSeries great.”