The only team without updates as Formula 1 prepares to race in Europe for the first time this season is local squad RB.

Red Bull Racing has a new front wing and floor which it describes as being designed to add local load or condition the flow to increase load downstream.

Mercedes and Ferrari both have upgrades, the latter one of the more sizeable packages this weekend.

A total of seven components have been upgraded this weekend, including both front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover, diffuser, and the floor edge.

Aston Martin has been equally busy with a similar package fitted to the AMR24.

Red Bull Racing

Updated

component Primary reason

for update Geometric differences compared to previous

version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Local Load Endplate leading edge repositioned and profiles 3

and 4, flap elements redesigned to extend the chord. More load has been extracted from the flap by

extending the chord length. In changing the moving

flap geometry, the fixed flap elements into the

nosebox had to be revised as the parts cannot be

treated in a modular fashion. The endplate leading

edge revison improves the stability in yaw. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Shedding edges of the forward portion of the edge

wing re-positioned. From CFD research the shedding edges under the

wing were re-positoned to extract locally more load

whilst maintianing the flow stability criteria. Rear Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range rear wheel bodywork revised to improve the brake

cooling exit condition. More efficient rear brake cooling has been achieved

by re-profiling the exit duct geometry for a given

intake. By consequence the local winglets adjacent

to the exit were re-optimised. Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning the upper surface ahead of the edge wing has been

slightly lowered Again from CFD, the upper surface of the floor has

been revised to improve the onset flow to parts

downstream improving the load generated. Nose Performance -Local Load fairings on the nosebox revised to meet the revised

flap elements and the camera stubs revised Consequentially to the flap elements revision, the

nosebox fairings were revised to meet and blend

the nosebox junction. Camera stubs have been

revised to be better suited to the local flow.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Fences Performance -Flow Conditioning Small modification to fence alignment. Improves flow quality to the rear of the floor, which

in turn improves diffuser and rear load throughout

the ride height range. Floor Body Performance -Local Load Modification to the floor tunnel volume. The tunnel volume change alters the trajectory of

the fence and floor edge vortex systems, the result

being increased local load. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Modification to upper wing tip shedding detail. Increasing the length of the flap tip shedding edge

results in more local load and upper wing efficiency

suited to this circuit. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range New biplane beam wing. Biplaning the beam wing improves its local

efficiency and also how it interacts with the upper

wing and the diffuser. Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Improved internal brake ducting. Improved design of the internal duct feeding the

front brake disc resulting in reduced pressure drop

and increased mass flow.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Flow Conditioning Updated flap profile, adjuster position and tip

details Minor front wing update with revised flap and tip

loadings, aiming at improving performance and

efficiency across the polar range. This goes in

conjunction with the rest of the car upgrades Rear Wing Performance -Drag reduction Swept flap tip and enlarged mainplane to endplate

roll junction Not specific to the Imola circuit requirements, the

rear wing tip / mainplane roll junction have been re-designed in order to improve the overall efficiency Sidepod Inlet Performance -Flow Conditioning New P-shape inlet, forward top lip and updated

cockpit device The new bodywork features a new sidepod and inlet

that improves flow quality over the floor edge. A

new cockpit device has also been implemented on

the side of the halo to manage better losses

travelling downstream Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Flow Conditioning Reduced volume and reworked cooling exit The engine cover volume has been reduced,

improving flow quality towards the back of the car.

Cooling exit topology evolves but main modulation

remains via gills arrangement. Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised rearward slot and trailing edge volume In conjunction with the bodywork evolution, a

revised floor edge is introduced, turning the sidepod

onset benefits into better flow energy delivery to

the diffuser Diffuser Performance -Local Load Updated channel profile and outboard diffuser

expansion Working together with the rest of the upgrade and

the upstream changes, the diffuser expansion has

been re-optimized and offers a load increase in

return Rear Suspension Performance – Local Load Reprofiled rear top wishbone triangle fairing Taking the benefits of the bodywork changes, rear

suspension top wishbone fairing have been further

developed, with positive interaction on rear wing

and rear corner performance, resulting in a small

load increase

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range More loaded Rear Wing Assembly A new, more loaded Rear Wing Assembly has been

designed with the aim of efficiently increasing

Downforce suitable for low isochronal circuits. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range More loaded Beam Wing Assembly. In conjuction with the more loaded Rear Wing

Assembly, a new Beamwing has been designed,

which supports to increase the overall efficiency of

the assembly.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Local Load Central section of the wing has a revised front view

shape and incidence to the first element along with

some changes to the slot gap separator

arrangement. The changes create a revised loading distribution on

the lower surface of the wing to improve

performance through the operating range. Nose Performance -Local Load The tip of the nose has some volume added to suit

the FW changes. The changes to the nose are cosmetic at the tip to

suit the revised front wing surfaces and slot gap

separator layout. Floor Body Performance -Local Load The main body of the floor has evolved slightly with

the fences and floor edge. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the

floor increasing the local load generated on the

lower surface and hence performance. Floor Fences Performance -Local Load The fences are redistributed across the LE of the

floor with revised curvature. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the

floor increasing the local load generated on the

lower surface and hence performance. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Small changes to the details of the floor edge wing

and the main floor inboard of this. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the

floor increasing the local load generated on the

lower surface and hence performance. Diffuser Performance -Local Load The diffuser is a slightly modified shape with revised

top surface. The changes to the shape modify the expansion in

the diffuser to improve flow characteristics and the

load generated on the surfaces. Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Local Load Revised central trim to the centre of the engine

cover, smaller than the previous trimmed version. This is a cooling option and reduces the massflow

allowed to exit in this area, use will depend on the

cooling requirements of the event. Rear

Suspension Performance -Local Load The external fairings are revised, but the structural

components are not changed. The rear suspension and corner work together to

improve the flow around the rear wheel to

generate load and increase car performance Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Reduced inlet area and a revised inboard face with a

more distinct exit and revised vanes. The rear suspension and corner work together to

improve the flow around the rear wheel to

generate load and increase car performance

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning Floor flank ‘stay' will be tested on Friday that

increases floor stiffness in front of the rear tyre. This reduces floor deflection at high-speed, which

affects the flow around the rear tyres. This will be

tested on one car on Friday

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Reliability There are no geometric differences to the

aerodynamic surfaces but the laminate has been

changed to reduce the mass of the floor. The update only delivers a mass reduction, which is

done without compromising the aerodynamic

performance of the floor. Reduced weight improves

the performance in all regards.

Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Fences Performance -Flow Conditioning Floor fences forward extension, changes to forward

floor volume The extension of the floor fences, as well the

redefined surface in the front part, increases

downforce and improves the aerodynamic efficiency

of the package.

Haas