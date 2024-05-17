The only team without updates as Formula 1 prepares to race in Europe for the first time this season is local squad RB.
Red Bull Racing has a new front wing and floor which it describes as being designed to add local load or condition the flow to increase load downstream.
Mercedes and Ferrari both have upgrades, the latter one of the more sizeable packages this weekend.
A total of seven components have been upgraded this weekend, including both front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover, diffuser, and the floor edge.
Aston Martin has been equally busy with a similar package fitted to the AMR24.
Red Bull Racing
|Updated
component
|Primary reason
for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous
version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|Endplate leading edge repositioned and profiles 3
and 4, flap elements redesigned to extend the chord.
|More load has been extracted from the flap by
extending the chord length. In changing the moving
flap geometry, the fixed flap elements into the
nosebox had to be revised as the parts cannot be
treated in a modular fashion. The endplate leading
edge revison improves the stability in yaw.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Local Load
|Shedding edges of the forward portion of the edge
wing re-positioned.
|From CFD research the shedding edges under the
wing were re-positoned to extract locally more load
whilst maintianing the flow stability criteria.
|Rear Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|rear wheel bodywork revised to improve the brake
cooling exit condition.
|More efficient rear brake cooling has been achieved
by re-profiling the exit duct geometry for a given
intake. By consequence the local winglets adjacent
to the exit were re-optimised.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|the upper surface ahead of the edge wing has been
slightly lowered
|Again from CFD, the upper surface of the floor has
been revised to improve the onset flow to parts
downstream improving the load generated.
|Nose
|Performance -Local Load
|fairings on the nosebox revised to meet the revised
flap elements and the camera stubs revised
|Consequentially to the flap elements revision, the
nosebox fairings were revised to meet and blend
the nosebox junction. Camera stubs have been
revised to be better suited to the local flow.
Mercedes
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Small modification to fence alignment.
|Improves flow quality to the rear of the floor, which
in turn improves diffuser and rear load throughout
the ride height range.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|Modification to the floor tunnel volume.
|The tunnel volume change alters the trajectory of
the fence and floor edge vortex systems, the result
being increased local load.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Modification to upper wing tip shedding detail.
|Increasing the length of the flap tip shedding edge
results in more local load and upper wing efficiency
suited to this circuit.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New biplane beam wing.
|Biplaning the beam wing improves its local
efficiency and also how it interacts with the upper
wing and the diffuser.
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|Improved internal brake ducting.
|Improved design of the internal duct feeding the
front brake disc resulting in reduced pressure drop
and increased mass flow.
Ferrari
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Updated flap profile, adjuster position and tip
details
|Minor front wing update with revised flap and tip
loadings, aiming at improving performance and
efficiency across the polar range. This goes in
conjunction with the rest of the car upgrades
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|Swept flap tip and enlarged mainplane to endplate
roll junction
|Not specific to the Imola circuit requirements, the
rear wing tip / mainplane roll junction have been re-designed in order to improve the overall efficiency
|Sidepod Inlet
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|New P-shape inlet, forward top lip and updated
cockpit device
|The new bodywork features a new sidepod and inlet
that improves flow quality over the floor edge. A
new cockpit device has also been implemented on
the side of the halo to manage better losses
travelling downstream
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Reduced volume and reworked cooling exit
|The engine cover volume has been reduced,
improving flow quality towards the back of the car.
Cooling exit topology evolves but main modulation
remains via gills arrangement.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Revised rearward slot and trailing edge volume
|In conjunction with the bodywork evolution, a
revised floor edge is introduced, turning the sidepod
onset benefits into better flow energy delivery to
the diffuser
|Diffuser
|Performance -Local Load
|Updated channel profile and outboard diffuser
expansion
|Working together with the rest of the upgrade and
the upstream changes, the diffuser expansion has
been re-optimized and offers a load increase in
return
|Rear Suspension
|Performance – Local Load
|Reprofiled rear top wishbone triangle fairing
|Taking the benefits of the bodywork changes, rear
suspension top wishbone fairing have been further
developed, with positive interaction on rear wing
and rear corner performance, resulting in a small
load increase
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|More loaded Rear Wing Assembly
|A new, more loaded Rear Wing Assembly has been
designed with the aim of efficiently increasing
Downforce suitable for low isochronal circuits.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|More loaded Beam Wing Assembly.
|In conjuction with the more loaded Rear Wing
Assembly, a new Beamwing has been designed,
which supports to increase the overall efficiency of
the assembly.
Aston Martin
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|Central section of the wing has a revised front view
shape and incidence to the first element along with
some changes to the slot gap separator
arrangement.
|The changes create a revised loading distribution on
the lower surface of the wing to improve
performance through the operating range.
|Nose
|Performance -Local Load
|The tip of the nose has some volume added to suit
the FW changes.
|The changes to the nose are cosmetic at the tip to
suit the revised front wing surfaces and slot gap
separator layout.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|The main body of the floor has evolved slightly with
the fences and floor edge.
|The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the
floor increasing the local load generated on the
lower surface and hence performance.
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Local Load
|The fences are redistributed across the LE of the
floor with revised curvature.
|The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the
floor increasing the local load generated on the
lower surface and hence performance.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Local Load
|Small changes to the details of the floor edge wing
and the main floor inboard of this.
|The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the
floor increasing the local load generated on the
lower surface and hence performance.
|Diffuser
|Performance -Local Load
|The diffuser is a slightly modified shape with revised
top surface.
|The changes to the shape modify the expansion in
the diffuser to improve flow characteristics and the
load generated on the surfaces.
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Local Load
|Revised central trim to the centre of the engine
cover, smaller than the previous trimmed version.
|This is a cooling option and reduces the massflow
allowed to exit in this area, use will depend on the
cooling requirements of the event.
|Rear
Suspension
|Performance -Local Load
|The external fairings are revised, but the structural
components are not changed.
|The rear suspension and corner work together to
improve the flow around the rear wheel to
generate load and increase car performance
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Reduced inlet area and a revised inboard face with a
more distinct exit and revised vanes.
|The rear suspension and corner work together to
improve the flow around the rear wheel to
generate load and increase car performance
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Floor flank ‘stay' will be tested on Friday that
increases floor stiffness in front of the rear tyre.
|This reduces floor deflection at high-speed, which
affects the flow around the rear tyres. This will be
tested on one car on Friday
Williams
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Body
|Reliability
|There are no geometric differences to the
aerodynamic surfaces but the laminate has been
changed to reduce the mass of the floor.
|The update only delivers a mass reduction, which is
done without compromising the aerodynamic
performance of the floor. Reduced weight improves
the performance in all regards.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Floor fences forward extension, changes to forward
floor volume
|The extension of the floor fences, as well the
redefined surface in the front part, increases
downforce and improves the aerodynamic efficiency
of the package.
Haas
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
Endplate
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Re-shaped FW Endplate
|Aim of this geometrical change is to influence the
flow impacting the front tyre, by reducing the wake
of the tyre itself and re-directing high energy flow
towards the rear end of the car.
|Rear
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Re-shaped top wishbone fairings
|The top wishbone fairings were reshaped to be
more compliant with the incoming flow and with
the updated brake drum devices.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Lower winglet layout
|The FIA prescribed lower winglet cluster was re-positioned to better work in conjunction with the
diffuser and also to extract more local load.