The Albert Park circuit presents different challenges for teams, prompting many to revise their cars.
For the most part, that attention has been focused on the front and rear wings; Ferrari adding load to the back of its car while Aston Martin has a new front wing this weekend.
There are no significant steps, however, as teams instead look to consolidate the knowledge gained from the opening two races.
Ferrari
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Wing
Performance -Local Load
Addition of rear wing pylon side winglets
Not specific to the Albert Park circuit layout aerodynamic efficiency requirements, the addition
of pylon winglets is a minor update and offers a small increase of local aerodynamic load.
Aston Martin
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Front Wing
Performance -Local Load
The front wing flap has a revised twist distribution.
The revised twist changes the loading distribution across the span of the front wing for improved car performance.
Alpine
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Beam Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
The single element beam wing component generates less downforce and drag than the biplane assembly due to the removal of the upper element.
This beam wing variant allows a further drag reduction if deemed optimum for overall lap time
for a given circuit.
Williams
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Corner
Performance -Local Load
The exit scoop of the rear brake duct has changed in size. The length, position and camber of the winglet cluster that sits below the exit are all subtlely, and sympathetically, updated so that the whole system works correctly together.
The revised scoop/winglet system offers a small increase in local load and has also has a small effect to the local flow field. The additional load is efficient relative to any drag change and the net result is a higher vertical load on the rear tyres.
RB
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Wing
Performance -Local Load
Compared to Race 01, rear wing profiles have been redesigned to improve Cp profiles
Improved efficient load generation & target drag level for event.
Sauber
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Front Wing
Performance -Flow Conditioning
Redesigned third and fourth front wing elements
The redesigned front wing elements, in conjunction with the new endplate introduced in this race, improve the car’s overall aerodynamic efficiency.
Front Wing Endplate
Performance -Flow Conditioning
Adjusted front wing endplate
The redesigned front wing enplates, in conjunction with the new elements introduced in this race, improve the car’s overall aerodynamic efficiency.