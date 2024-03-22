The Albert Park circuit presents different challenges for teams, prompting many to revise their cars.

For the most part, that attention has been focused on the front and rear wings; Ferrari adding load to the back of its car while Aston Martin has a new front wing this weekend.

There are no significant steps, however, as teams instead look to consolidate the knowledge gained from the opening two races.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Addition of rear wing pylon side winglets Not specific to the Albert Park circuit layout aerodynamic efficiency requirements, the addition

of pylon winglets is a minor update and offers a small increase of local aerodynamic load.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Local Load The front wing flap has a revised twist distribution. The revised twist changes the loading distribution across the span of the front wing for improved car performance.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range The single element beam wing component generates less downforce and drag than the biplane assembly due to the removal of the upper element. This beam wing variant allows a further drag reduction if deemed optimum for overall lap time

for a given circuit.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Local Load The exit scoop of the rear brake duct has changed in size. The length, position and camber of the winglet cluster that sits below the exit are all subtlely, and sympathetically, updated so that the whole system works correctly together. The revised scoop/winglet system offers a small increase in local load and has also has a small effect to the local flow field. The additional load is efficient relative to any drag change and the net result is a higher vertical load on the rear tyres.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Compared to Race 01, rear wing profiles have been redesigned to improve Cp profiles Improved efficient load generation & target drag level for event.

Sauber