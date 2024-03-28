The passionate motorsport enthusiast’s official entry is a huge addition at the April 5-7 Riverbend Nationals. The Carl Cox Motorsport Ford Capri will be in action across Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event in the Top Sportsman category.

Based in Australia for the last 20 years or so, Cox in his regular gig has him all over the world, yet he has been able find the time to compete in front of South Australians for the first time at the Dragway at The Bend

“I’ll be bringing down my Capri twin turbo to The Bend for the first time and my class is going to be Top Sportsman so look out for car number 6209,” he said.

“We’re really looking to run some good numbers down there and be competitive, but it looks like we’re going to have a lot of fun. So I’m going to be down there, come and join us, Carl Cox Motorsports/Carl Cox Drag Racing.”

Cox is the latest addition to the major event after last week when it was announced that the Port Adelaide Football Club’s Charlie Dixon and Lachie Jones will compete in an exhibition grudge race on Sunday afternoon.

“After hosting Global F1 commentator Crofty here at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park last week it’s fantastic to have another well-known motorsport identity in Carl Cox enjoying The Bend,” added CEO of the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend, Alistair MacDonald.

“Carl is another huge addition to the event for the fans and to have him actually competing here with his team is great for South Australia.”

The April Riverbend Nationals will be hosted over the AFL Gather Round weekend and will feature the return of the kings of Drag Racing Top Fuel as well as the Western Conference final for the Aeroflow Sportsman Series and is expected to attract over 22,000 spectators.

Tickets for the South Australian Tourism Commission supported event start from $30 for adults with free entry for kids 15 and under, via thebend.com.au.