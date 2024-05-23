The Hyundai Excels was a three-way contest for top honours between Oliver Wickham, Jackson Shaw and Jeremy Bennett which is the way the overall result went.

The trio was no more than two seconds separating them in the five races. In the five races they were under 2s apart. Wickham won the first, second and fourth races, Shaw the third and Bennett the double points fifth.

Historic Touring Cars and HQ Holdens were combined with John Talbot (Ford Mustang) a three time winner (which included the double points final race) in the former category over Phil Ashlin (Holden Torana XU-1). Roger Hurd (BMW 2002) was third each time.

In the HQs, Anthony Viney won the first four encounters ahead of Jake Madden who battled with Neville Rattray. But in the double points race, Viney could only manage third behind Rattray and Madden.

In the combined Sports Sedans and Sports GTs, Dennis Howard (Nissan 350Z) was first across the line in Race 1, but a 60s penalty relegated him to seventh and the victory went to Steve Gangell (Holden Commodore VL).

The battle for an outright victory in the combined Sports Sedans and Banjo's Bakery GT A, B & C was also between two competitors with Steve Gangell's three victories enough for the Holden Commodore VL driver to win the round.

Gangell won Race 2 where Howard was a DNF. The next outing saw Lance Jones who also didn't finish the previous race, win in his Holden Torana Hatchback over Gangell. They were also a close one-two in Race 4 before Gangell took the double points race over Jones and Howard.

Formula Vee also had a tight three-way battle going on throughout the weekend. Noel Clark (Elfin NG) edged out Richar Gray (Bee Cee Jabiru) and Michael Vaughan (Spectre) in the first two races. Clark also won Race 3 where Gray was second ahead of Vaughan.

Gray then took out the fourth encounter from Vaughan and Clark who then consolidated the round victory by taking out the double points race ahead of Gray, Vaughan and Greg Talbot (Spectre) who was a close fourth.

In Improved Production, Jason House (BMW E02 M3) was a comfortable winner of the five races. In each Ayrton Richardson (Toyota Corolla) was second while Anthony Martin (Holden Commodore VB) had four thirds and Kyle Smith (Datsun 1200) won.

The next round will be hosted by the Hobart Sporting Car Club at Baskerville Raceway on September 14-15.