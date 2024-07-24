As part of a new feature series, Speedcafe.com photographer Ross Gibb takes us behind the scenes with a different Repco Supercars Championship team each round.
From The Bend Motorsport Park, we followed the Blanchard Racing Team of Tim Slade.
As part of a new feature series, Speedcafe.com photographer Ross Gibb takes us behind the scenes with a different Repco Supercars Championship team each round.
From The Bend Motorsport Park, we followed the Blanchard Racing Team of Tim Slade.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.