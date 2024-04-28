It was on the fourth lap of Race 3 at the second round where Frougas who was running sixth early, ran wide over the Turn 12 ripple stip. The back of the skewered sideways and hit the pit wall.

The rear wheels and gearbox separated from the car and both sections ended up in the middle of the track. The ensuing traffic was able to take avoiding action, apart from Jack Bussey in his Spectrum.

The Race 1 winner clipped part of the damaged car which took off his right rear wheel. The race went under Safety Car and then was red flagged.

Frougas emerged from what was left of the CHE-run car unscathed. Because of the red flag and only seven minutes of green flag racing, no points were awarded. The race was classified as a non-event.

Zak Lobko (Mygale) was leading from Harrison Sellars (Spectrum) and Liam Loiacono (Mygale) which would be the round top three result.

Earlier in Race 2, Sellars won the start, and led from Lobko and Joe Fawcett (Spectrum) while pole sitter Bussey slumped to fourth.

Lobko grabbed the lead on Lap 5 with a great move at Turn 7 and won ahead of Sellars while Loiacono picked up third spot when Kobi Williams (Spectrum), Bussey and Fawcett came together at Turn 3 and spun around.

Frougas was fourth in front of Eddy Beswick (Spectrum), Cody Maynes-Rutty (Spectrum), Lachlan Strickland (Mygale) and Logan Eveleigh (Mygale. Behind the Imogen Radburn and Lachie Mineeff Mygales were recovering Fawcett, Williams and Bussey.

The Australian Formula Ford Series round was part of the New South Wales Motor Racing Championship second round meeting, as will the next round at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 25-26.