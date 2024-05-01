Speculation surrounding Newey's departure from Red Bull Racing has been ongoing for some time after he was first thought to simply be unhappy and that a rift had developed with team boss Christian Horner.

It's been a difficult start off-track for Red Bull Racing in 2024 with allegations against Horner followed by a civil war of sorts between Horner, Helmut Marko, and the Verstappens (Max and Jos).

While team boss Horner seems to have won out in that tussle, Newey appears to be a high-profile casualty.

It's been reported that he has now formally tendered his resignation from the organisation he joined in 2007.

That could see Newey's departure announced as soon as Thursday – delayed from Wednesday out of respect for the 30th anniversary of the death of Ayrton Senna.

Red Bull Racing has previously stated that Newey held a contract with the squad until the end of 2025.

“Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025 and we are unaware of him joining any other team,” it said in a statement last week that did little to quell speculation.

The BBC now claims Newey and his lawyers are working to secure an early exit that would allow him to join a rival organisation for 2025.

Should that be successful, Newey could switch allegiances in time to significantly impact the 2026 design, when new technical regulations are set to be introduced.

Ferrari is considered his most likely destination if he chooses to remain in F1, though there are claims he is simply considering retirement.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have both expressed their interest too, and it's certain others have also sounded out the design guru.

“Adrian Newey is an iconic engineer in F1 with a great track record and again also there are so many people talking about what he eventually might do and whether he leaves Red Bull or not,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

“I'm just looking at it like a fan and watching that space.”

Newey is the most successful F1 designer of all time, having won titles with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull Racing – his designs responsible for all 117 of the latter's race wins.