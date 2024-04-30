At the Sporting Car Club of South Australia event, the battle among the 20 plus Group N Historic Touring Car field for wins was between a lone Holden Torana XU-1 and a couple of Mazda rotaries.

Darren Hossack (Mazda RX3) was the first up winner over Andy Williams (Torana) and Peter McNiven (RX3). After that it was Williams who was on top with four wins, McNiven was second in Race 2, 4 and 5 with Hossack second in Race 3.

Andrew McInnes (Van Diemen RF89) won the first three Group F Formula Fords before Declan Foo (RF88) won the other two. Bruce Connolly (Elwyn 003B), Malcolm Ostler (Lola TS42) and Glen Woodforde (Reynard) were contenders.

James Doig (Motorlap ASP), David Bends (Tiga SC80) with two, Phillip Lande (Elfin 700) and Bill Hemming (Elfin MR8) took race wins in F5000, Groups Q & R.

As the numbers fell away in Groups M & O due to mechanical issues, Sean Whelan was able to continue on his winning way in his Brabham BT30. Groups J, K, & L were combined with Formula Vee and Formula Junior, with Peter Fagan the outright winner in his Cooper Mk6.

The Sports Sedan Sprints featured an assortment of well know vehicles for the past while there was also Supersprints for others, and Regularities. The Show & Shine trophy went to Grant Zippel in his 1941 Buick.

IMAGES: Dennis Allen / Bob Taylor