Crampton is currently based in Germany and will return to Melbourne to take up the post in July.

Her appointment follows the recent departure of Mike Smith, who held the role of Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations, with Motorsport Australia to adopt a revised structure.

Crampton boasts extensive experience both in regulatory and sporting roles around the world.

She can count herself as a winner of this year's Dakar Rally in her capacity as Sporting Director for Q Motorsport, with which Audi partnered to run its RS Q e-trons, one of which was driven to victory by Carlos Sainz.

Crampton has also been Head of Development and Team Manager for X-raid GmbH and for BMW Motorsport, and led specialist motorsport consultancy business working across event management, race control, and commercial programmes.

Her resume also includes major Race Director roles, having held the top job in Race Control for FIA eTouring Car World Cup, and a six-year stint as Assistant Race Director for the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Crampton was recruited off the back of a worldwide search, with her role to oversee officials, stewarding, safety and motorsport regulations, and “other key motorsport portfolios.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra said, “We are very pleased to have Lisa joining Motorsport Australia as our new Sporting & Technical Director and part of our senior management team.

“Developing further our sporting and technical capabilities is a key part of our strategy and having someone of Lisa's calibre will be a great asset to the organisation.

“Lisa's experience across world motorsport allow us to put dedicated focus to enhancing further our world-class officials, and building out the capacity our existing team.

“Her deep expertise in Race Control will be a valuable asset for our talented senior officials, and lead the new frameworks we have to develop the next generation of aspiring Race Directors.

“A key focus for the Sporting & Technical Director will be to lead our strategy and continual developments for safety in motorsport.

“Lisa will lead this work across all disciplines and bring world class practice to risk and safety in motorsport that supports growth of the sport.

“Lisa's experience across all facets of the sport will be utilised across the organisation, supporting our objectives to grow and develop the sport nationally.”

Crampton will be based in Motorsport Australia's headquarters in Melbourne, marking a return to her home town.

“The opportunity to return to Australia and take on this exciting new role is one that I am eagerly anticipating,” she said.

“Motorsport Australia is known as a world-leader and sets a global standard in across motorsport. I am keen to bring my own extensive experience in the sport and help lead this next phase of development for the organisation across many critical areas.

“Motorsport in Australia enjoys a great following and all made possible by a dedicated group of officials working to grow our sport and see it thrive.

“I am thrilled to join the highly experienced team at Motorsport Australia and look forward to playing a big role in shaping the future of the sport.”

Under the new structure, the responsibilities held by Smith as Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations have been distributed between Crampton's Sporting & Technical Director position, Adrian Coppin as General Manager Motorsport & Events, and Paul Riordan as Director Corporate Affairs.

The changes were announced at last night's Member Forum.