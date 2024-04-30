While the AFFS points co-leaders Eddie Beswick and Cody Maynes-Rutty after the first round, Round 2 didn't do so well at Winton Motor Raceway. It did for Jack Bussey and Zak Lobko as they had race wins. Daniel Frougas had a third race to forget with a crash that spilt his car in half and nullified the event.

Myles Bromley grabbed the lead off pole sitter Ryan MacMillan from the start of the first Formula Open race of Round 2 and led throughout. Bromley led all the way in the second but could not hold off MacMillan in the last. NSW Formula Race Cars were part of the field and Rod Baker was the winner there.

In Round 2 of RX8 Cup, 2023 series winner Justin Barnes won Race 1 before Michael Hazelton won the following three races. Robert Scott netted a couple of seconds as did Bailey Sweeney.

NSW Sports Sedans honoured the passing of category stalwart Bob Gill in their races. Brad Shiels (Fiat 124 Rotary Turbo) won comfortably ahead of Steven Lacey (Chev Camaro) while Francois Habib drove his ex-Gill Ford Falcon that blew the diff in Race 2.

Brett Osborn had a handy pair of wins over teammate Matt Barker who turned the tables for a narrow victory in the last. In Excels Blake Tracey won all four races ahead of Billy Brittain. Caleb Hefren, Tabitha Ambrose with two, and Jackson Faulkner took the third places.

In Improve Production, Andy Sarandis (Mitsubishi Evo 8) netted three win over Ryan Gorton twice (Nissan Silvia) and Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3) once. There were two Production Touring one-hour races, both won by Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) while Tyler Mecklem and Hadrian Morrall won the sprint races, sharing the same Evo X.

The third round of the NSW MRCs will be at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 25-26.

IMAGES: Riccardo Benvenuti