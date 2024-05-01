Dane and Morris are joined by presenter Ben Bishop to unpack all of the big topics in motorsport both at home and abroad.

Taupo's debut on the Supercars schedule is unpacked in remarkable detail as Morris shares his experiences from the track, and Dane his from watching the action from afar.

There is also a guest appearance from Taupo circuit owner Tony Quinn who discusses the successful first event, plans for the future, and has his say on a second New Zealand round.

Dane has an interesting take on the future of Cam Waters, Morris makes a stunning revelation about Brodie Kostecki, and the Penske cheating scandal draws some very interesting observations from the panel.

Check out Episode 1 of Polarizer right now.