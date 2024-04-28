In Formula Open, Myles Bromley (Dallara F308/11) led from the outset of Race 2, however there was a safety car at the end of Lap 1 when Arthur Abrahams (Ralt RT4) spun onto the infield at Turn 11.

After the race resumed, Beau Russell (F308/11) pulled a bold move at Turn 1 on the similarly mounted Ryan MacMillan to grab second. It didn't last though, for some laps later Russell had a wild spin off at Turn 7 which resulted in another Safety Car under which the race finished.

Bromley won from MacMillan, Kyle Evans (F308/11), state Formula Race Cars' Rod Baker (Dallara F399), Issac McNeill (Tatuus T014 F4), Matt Roesler (Tatuus FT-50) and Doug Barry (Formula Holden Reynard 92D).

The feature race was initially led by Bromley until he was passed by MacMillan. Third went to Evans from Baker, McNeill, Roesler, Lawrence Katsidis (F304), Jay Hamilton and Barry.

RX8 Cup Series completed the second round with three races, all won by Michael Hazelton. In Race 2 he was clear of Robert Scott, Jett Blumeris and Bailey Sweeny who had a 5s post-race penalty that relegated him to eighth. Race 1 winner Justin Barnes was a non-finisher as was Jackson Noakes.

Bailey finished second in Race 3 ahead of Scott while third was a five-way contest that went to Aaron Hills. Barnes climbed to 10th but then had a 30s penalty added. Bailey was second again in the last from Hills, Scott, Noakes, Matt Totani, Brett Thompson, Martin Lyall and Barnes.

Excel's Blake Tracey continued on his winning way in Races 3 and 4, ahead of Billy Brittain. Tabitha Ambrose finished third ahead of Jackson Faulkner in Sunday's first before the latter reversed it in the last.

There were wo sprint races and a one-hour enduro for Production Touring. Tyler Mecklem (Mitsubishi Evo X) won the Driver A ahead of Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) and Brent Howard (BMW M3).

Hadrian Morrall then took the Evo to the Driver B victory over Michael Osmond (BMW M135i) and Liam Evans (Holden Commodore). The enduro to Holt, well ahead of Zach Bates and Graeme Shaw (Toyota GR86), Osmond and Howard.

Brad Shields (Fiat Rotary Turbo) won both Sports Sedan races from Steven Lacey (Chev Camaro) and Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev). Andy Sarandis (Evo 8) took another two Improved Production victories, the first over Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3) and the second from Ryan Gorton (Nissan S14).

Brett Osborn came out to win Race 2 of HQ Holdens ahead of teammate Matt Barker with Ken Wright third in front of Luke Harrison and Dave Proglio. Barker nailed the Race 3 start perfectly for the win over Osborn. Wright was third but a 5s penalty put him behind Proglio.

Several categories will be at the fourth round of the NSW Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 25-26.