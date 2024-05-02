The Faenza operation will be brandished in ‘Chameleon' colours for the sixth round of the championship in deference to sponsors Cash App and Visa.

“Visa Cash App RB's Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US,” said team CEO, Peter Bayer.

“Since the team's Las Vegas launch in February, we've taken some big steps forward, and we're bringing fans on an exciting new journey.

“That desire to progress and connect is shared with Visa and Cash App who are bringing people together in the sport through experiences that are unlike anything else out there.

“This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their commitment to the team and F1, and we can't wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend.”

The new branding will also adorn the squad's F1 Academy entry, the junior series also in action in Miami this weekend.