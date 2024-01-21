Since entering F1 in 2016, and especially over the last three years since the end of the Covid crackdown, Haas has rarely attended a grand prix.

That has sparked speculation the 71-year-old American is no longer interested in the day-to-day running of the team, with rumours going so far as to suggest he would sell up and end his involvement in F1.

Haas, though, recently made clear he has no intention of cashing in, with his aim to be in F1 for at least the next decade.

Komatsu has echoed Haas' words, confirming he was given assurances when approached about becoming team principal following the departure of Guenther Steiner after 10 years in charge.

Insisting he was sold on Haas' vision for the team, he said: “If not, then I wouldn't have taken this job.

“It's our responsibility, my responsibility, to maximise what we have and to keep Gene engaged along the way so he understands what it takes to achieve certain objectives.

“He's definitely committed. To do this move, to change direction, it's a huge thing for him.

“Guenther was instrumental in getting the team off the ground, so for him (Haas) to do what he did, the direction he's taken, if he wasn't committed, why would you do it?”

The reason behind Haas' decision to get rid of Steiner was due to the acute embarrassment felt in finishing at the bottom of the constructors' championship last season given the investment made following the introduction of new ground-effect aerodynamic regulations at the start of 2022.

Komatsu further reiterated that being stung in such a way, and the reaction that has followed, is further proof that Haas is fully invested in improving performance.

“At the moment, Gene wants to get off the back of the grid,” said Komatsu. “You saw how unhappy Gene was. Who is going to be happy competing in last place? It is embarrassing. It really is embarrassing.

“So I think it's positive Gene is unhappy with where we are. If people in the team think, ‘Okay, we are last, we're not sure where we're going and Gene doesn't say anything, then is he happy just making up the numbers and being P10?' That's clearly not the case.

“So that's actually motivating for everyone here, to think ‘Okay, Gene is serious, he wants to improve the team, so let's do it together'.”

Although Komatsu claims Haas is “very engaged” and “very enthusiastic”, he has confirmed his boss has no intention of enhancing his public profile, and that he is content to sit in the background

“He certainly has a more active interest in the team, which I'm very pleased about,” stated Komatsu.

“For me, it's only positive that your owner, the parent company, takes a good interest. That's only going to help us, so I'm really looking forward to working for him in a more integrated manner.

“But a public presence? I don't think so. It's not something he is focused on.”