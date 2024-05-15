Last year's race was abandoned when flooding hit the Emilia Romagna region, including the town of Imola, in which the circuit lies.
Conditions have improved markedly since then, though rain is still a threat to Sunday's race.
This year's event also comes shortly after the 30-year anniversary of the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.
It also follows Lando Norris' first F1 win, which he delivered at the Miami Grand Prix last time out.
That accomplishment leaves McLaren bullish heading to a circuit that has traditionally suited its car – Norris was on the podium last time F1 visited.
The upgrade package it unveiled in Miami worked well and saw it take a step towards the likes of Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, though the former is still a nose ahead on pure pace.
Ferrari has been busy since Miami, with an upgrade package set to be fitted to its car this weekend.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been testing it at the team's Fiorano test track as the team used a ‘filming day' as permitted under the regulations.
Despite that, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remain favourites heading in, though encouragingly, their advantage does not appear to be as great as it once was.
When is the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 17th MAY
|Local time
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:55 – 10:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:05 – 15:35
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|16:00 – 16:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|SATURDAY 18th MAY
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:05 – 10:50
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|11:20 – 11:50
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:15 – 15:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|SUNDAY 19th MAY
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:30 – 09:20
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (35 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:00 – 11:05
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins)
|11:45 – 12:20
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (63 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Are there live updates I can follow from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Friday, May 17
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 18
Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 19
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|136
|2
|Sergio Perez
|103
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|98
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|83
|Lando Norris
|83
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|41
|7
|George Russell
|37
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|33
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|27
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|14
|11
|Lance Stroll
|9
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|5
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|17
|Alex Albon
|0
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|239
|2
|Ferrari
|187
|3
|McLaren
|124
|4
|Mercedes
|64
|5
|Aston Martin
|42
|6
|RB
|19
|7
|Haas
|7
|8
|Alpine
|1
|9
|Williams
|0
|10
|Sauber
|0