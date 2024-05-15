Last year's race was abandoned when flooding hit the Emilia Romagna region, including the town of Imola, in which the circuit lies.

Conditions have improved markedly since then, though rain is still a threat to Sunday's race.

This year's event also comes shortly after the 30-year anniversary of the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

It also follows Lando Norris' first F1 win, which he delivered at the Miami Grand Prix last time out.

That accomplishment leaves McLaren bullish heading to a circuit that has traditionally suited its car – Norris was on the podium last time F1 visited.

The upgrade package it unveiled in Miami worked well and saw it take a step towards the likes of Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, though the former is still a nose ahead on pure pace.

Ferrari has been busy since Miami, with an upgrade package set to be fitted to its car this weekend.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been testing it at the team's Fiorano test track as the team used a ‘filming day' as permitted under the regulations.

Despite that, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remain favourites heading in, though encouragingly, their advantage does not appear to be as great as it once was.

When is the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

FRIDAY 17th MAY Local time FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:55 – 10:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 15:05 – 15:35 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 16:00 – 16:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 SATURDAY 18th MAY FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:05 – 10:50 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 11:20 – 11:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 SUNDAY 19th MAY FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:30 – 09:20 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (35 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 11:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:45 – 12:20 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (63 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 136 2 Sergio Perez 103 3 Charles Leclerc 98 4 Carlos Sainz 83 Lando Norris 83 6 Oscar Piastri 41 7 George Russell 37 8 Fernando Alonso 33 9 Lewis Hamilton 27 10 Yuki Tsunoda 14 11 Lance Stroll 9 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Oliver Bearman 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo 5 15 Esteban Ocon 1 16 Kevin Magnussen 1 17 Alex Albon 0 18 Zhou Guanyu 0 19 Pierre Gasly 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship