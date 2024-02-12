GSR Suspension Developments is being relaunched to provide an expanded slate of services from a new, soon-to-be-completed Gold Coast workshop.

Seton won both of his ATCC titles as an owner-driver, going on to establish GSR Suspension Developments after selling his team at the end of 2002.

The business specialised in building and developing shock absorbers for a range of racing applications, but took a back seat in recent years while the Supercars Hall of Famer supported son Aaron's racing ambitions.

With Aaron stepping back from driving for a new role within Gomersall Motorsport, GSR is being ramped up again, providing the opportunity for racers to tap into Glenn's four decades of experience in the industry.

“Many people don't realise that I engineered my own cars for most of my driving career,” he explained.

“I always found more satisfaction from the technology side of motor racing than I did from driving, and I continued to follow that passion after my full-time driving career ended.

“Over the years I've done a lot of work in categories including Touring Car Masters, Trans Am/TA2, Production Cars, Group A/C and N Historics, and Dirt Speedway.

“Having limited my customer commitments while focusing on Aaron's career, what I want to do now is share my knowledge and help more competitors achieve their goals in racing.”

GSR is open to business from competitors in all categories, offering tailored car preparation, development and at-track support packages, plus driver training services.

“There are a lot of people out there spending a lot of money driving cars that aren't setup properly,” added Seton.

“A car that is not properly sorted is a handful to drive no matter what your skill level, especially in a big-horsepower category like TCM or Trans Am/TA2.

“I can take a car and sort through the suspension geometry, the shocks and spring package, and then track test it, find a balance, and ultimately help the owner climb up the grid.

“For Trans Am/TA2 and Super2/Super3 competitors, there's also the opportunity to utilise Aaron's recent experience in those cars to help set a baseline to work from during a test day.”

Seton may be contacted via [email protected].