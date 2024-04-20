The category debuted as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park. Pole sitter Gorton led from the start ahead of fellow front row starter Brock Paine and while the lead didn't change, they ran virtually nose-to-tail until Paine's demise, due to a blown fuse.

Former Production Car Champion Terry Lewis held third place in the early stages before he was passed by ex-BWM E36 racer Rob Boaden. Brad Harris, fresh from his TCR victory at Phillip Island, lurked in fifth before he too, was able to relegate Lewis.

They were just ahead of Thomas Derwent and Steve Devjak who would be another who joined the retirement list which left Ivan Vantagiato sixth in front of Ben Silvestro, Shad Hassen and Stacy Vickers.

Diesel Thomas progress to 10th before a quick off-road excursion at Turn 2 halted his momentum and he finished in the same position and then penalised one place to finish behind Brayden Taylor.

They were followed to the finish by Geoff Connell, Liam Hall, Bill Harris and Jacob Maher. Others who retired were Jason Galer, Derek Lak, Ayrton Filippi, Tim Rogers, Mark Newton, Leslie Reeves and Martin Welsh.

TFH Formula RX8 return on Sunday with two races in the afternoon, livestreamed on various social platforms including Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and Speedcafe before the last is at night, on SBS Viceland, Foxtel and Kayo.