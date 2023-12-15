Heart of Racing by SPS will make its first appearance in next year’s Repco Bathurst 12 hour on Mount Panorama.

In a collaboration, the US-based team will work with the German-based SPS Automotive Performance and have entered a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro-Am class for the February 16-18 endurance event.

The driver line up will consist of team principal Ian James and experienced Ross Gunn from Great Britian and team mainstay Spaniard Alex Riberas.

James contested all races for Heart of Racing last year and had two class victories and a class podium in three IMSA GTD Pro races. Gunn has had many races and successes in series such as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA WEC.

Riberas has been with Heart of Racing for four seasons with two race wins in the IMSA Sports Car Championship GTD Pro class last year. He also contested the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 hours of Le Mans with the Northwest AMR team which was with James.

The driver trio will line up in the Pro-Am category for their first joint appearance at Bathurst which doubles as the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Through its motorsport programmes, Heart of Racing raises funds for paediatric research, particularly for Seattle Children’s Hospital, one of the largest institutions of its kind.

SPS automotive performance is proud of its involvement in this project at the Australian enduro, with the partnership having already been announced to continue at the 24 Hours of Dubai in January.

“We are very excited about the Bathurst 12 Hour challenge,” said Stephan Sohn, team principal SPS Automotive Performance.

“The track is really unique and very demanding. Starting in the darkness is also a first for us. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 has been the car to beat in recent years. That makes us optimistic that we can show a good performance in this race.

“The drivers and the team are highly motivated to achieve a good result.”