The Supercheap Auto #888 entry will return to Supercars for the fourth year running, Triple Eight Race Engineering to field a third Camaro at select rounds this year.

Supercars and Bathurst 1000 legend Lowndes will continue in the entry for a third year, and will this time be partnered by 22-year-old Murray.

The young Victorian will combine the wildcard effort with Super2, having finished fourth in the standings with two wins with Eggleston Motorsport in his rookie season in 2023.

The full details of the wildcard program have yet to be revealed, although a return of the three-event format – with a single solo start for Murray and the two enduros for Murray/Lowndes – is likely.

“I'm super excited and extremely grateful to have this amazing opportunity to join such a prestigious team in Triple Eight and an icon in our sport, Craig Lowndes,” said Murray.

“It's going to be a very exciting year and I can't wait to get stuck into it.

“I've always admired what Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight have done with this wildcard program, giving young kids the chance to prove themselves and seeing what it takes.

“If you look at Broc [Feeney] and Declan [Fraser], they both got the opportunity to become main game drivers the year after their wildcard stint, and then obviously with Zane [Goddard] last year, it was great to see him get back in a car after a tough few years for him.

“One hundred per cent my aim is to get into the main game. Competing in both Super2 and the wildcard program this year is going to give me a lot of experience and hopefully I can progress into the Supercars Championship.

“I'm now looking forward to being with Triple Eight at race meetings this year and taking everything they do in and learn as much as I can.”

Lowndes welcomed his latest opportunity to share his wealth of experience with a young driver.

“Every year we've been doing the wildcard, we continuously improve on the little things, but the main thing is to give the young guys the chance to improve, impress and hopefully we can share a bit of our wisdom so they can step up to bigger and better things,” he said.

“I've raced against Cooper in [Carrera Cup] before, and he's since stepped up into Super2. With my commentary role, I've obviously interviewed him a number of times and he presents very well.

“His race craft is good and he thinks on his feet which is even better. I'm really excited to work with him, share a car with him and see what his feedback is like so I can help him out both on-and-off the track.

“Every team has a different philosophy and way of working. For me, I've always loved the way Triple Eight have continued their ethos, and it's always been exciting to bring new people into that environment to see them thrive.

“It will be important for him to get familiar with the team early so once we start to share a car, we'll know each other more than what we already do.”

Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward added: “The Supercheap Auto team are super excited to continue the wildcard program into its fourth consecutive year.

“Partnering once again with Triple Eight and Craig Lowndes helps to continue the initiative of providing young drivers their first big opportunity in Supercars.

“We're excited to work with Cooper this year and look forward to bringing fans along for the journey with our exciting plans.”