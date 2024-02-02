Komatsu took charge at the start of January after owner Gene Haas stunned all in F1 by opting to axe Guenther Steiner, who had been team principal for 10 years and was instrumental in setting up the United States-based outfit.

The 47-year-old Japanese soon declared himself to be “a very different person” to Steiner and possessing different strengths and weaknesses.

One area, however, where Komatsu and Steiner appear aligned is in making sure the drivers know exactly where they stand when it comes to what is expected of them, and their futures with the team.

Komatsu, however, insists his approach will not be as combative as Steiner.

Asked as to his relationship with Magnussen and Hulkenberg, Komatsu initially described it as “good”.

He added: “I've known Kevin for some years, and Nico, I really enjoyed working with him last year. I didn't know him before.

“Yeah, I've a good relationship with both drivers. They both know I'm quite straightforward. I say what I think, not in an aggressive way or anything, but no bullshit. It's just we haven't got time to waste. Right?

“Then they know exactly where I am, they know where they are, and we work well together. In terms of our strengths and weaknesses, we understand each other pretty well.

“We've got good, open, transparent dialogue, so I'm happy with that.”

Despite his engineering background, and Haas' focus on that area to ensure his team does not finish last in the constructors' championship again, as has been the case in two of the last three years, Komatsu knows part of his new role will be the hiring and firing of drivers.

Komatsu maintains that for now he is simply “tackling core fundamental issues”, and that any assessment on Magnussen and Hulkenberg, and whether they will be retained for 2025, will not take place until later this year.

“If you look at last year, clearly the drivers want those core issues solved because we weren't able to produce a car that was competitive enough, so that's the main thing I'm focused on,” said Komatsu.

“Then I'm sure halfway through the season, or whatever the relevant point, we will discuss the drivers for 2025, but again, that's not something I'm putting lots of thought into at this minute. That's the truth.”