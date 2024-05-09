Piastri wore the suit during practice in Qatar, the event where he claimed his maiden F1 win in the Sprint.

Signed by the 23-year-old, the auction proceeds will benefit the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre, which works for the conservation and survival of the cheetah species.

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend was a breakthrough performance from Piastri.

The Australian was ninth fastest in practice before recording a time good enough for sixth on the grid for the grand prix on Friday evening.

At Sprint events in 2023, Saturdays were dedicated to the short-form encounter – though unusually there was an additional 10-minute familiarisation session following changes to the Lusail circuit overnight.

Piastri then led a McLaren one-two in the Sprint Shootout to place himself on pole for the Sprint itself.

From there, he battled George Russell in the 19-lap hit-out, overcoming the Mercedes driver before resisting pressure from Max Verstappen in the latter stages to claim his maiden win.

In the grand prix proper, Piastri was again a standout performer as he finished second, just 4.8s behind Verstappen, while Norris was third for McLaren.

Piastri's suit has been donated by McLaren, a move in keeping with other conservation activities it is involved with.

Earlier this year, Piastri visited the Great Barrier Reef as part of the team's relationship with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

“I think everybody has the obligation, not just Formula 1 teams or McLaren, to make the world a more sustainable place,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown told the Australian Financial Review in March.

“Almost half of our carbon footprint in the sport is our global travel, so we're starting to work with partners like DP World on how to use sea freight and Formula 1 is working on the calendar.

“What we need to have is the highest performing race cars in the world, in the most sustainable way and we're doing pretty good getting there by hybrid technology and sustainable fuels,” he added.

“We know that's what we're going to be doing at least through 2030 and we'll have to see where does the world and technologies develop over the next five years.”

You can bid for Piastri's Qatar race suit here.