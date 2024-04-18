Fernando Alonso will keep racing in F1 until he's at least 45, but only one of the Pit Talk duo sees it as a positive move for Aston Martin.

The Spaniard's new deal is a hot topic of Mat Coch and Michael Lamonato in the latest episode of PIt Talk ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

After five years away, what's in store for the drivers in Shanghai, a circuit where recent data is scarce – and it's the first Sprint weekend of the season.

The 2025 calendar was also announced last week, but while there were no great surprises, one burning question needs to be asked: Is this Liberty Media's last F1 calendar?

All that and more. Listen below.

