Garry Rogers Motorsport’s James Moffat leads the series by five points over the The Racing Academy’s Jordan Boys. Moffat took a clean sweep of wins in the first round at Sandown before Boys and James Golding (just 12 points further adrift) were the race winners at Symmons Plain’s second round.

The corresponding round at Phillip Island last year produced the closest finish in series history. Just 0.047s separated race winner Supercheap Auto Racing’s Nash Morris and Moffat in a Race 3 thriller. It was Morris’ second win at that round, and he will look to recapture that form after a challenging start this year.

The Young Gun fight will be between the two winners from the first two rounds, Elliott Cleary and Nathan Herne. Edan Thornburrow will be another in the mix after he was an outright contender at the Phillip Island event in 2023.

Elliot Barbour is the leading privateer and is fifth in the points. He finished just two points off his maiden round victory, after three second place finishes. Other competitive privateers will be Ben Grice and Herne.

So far in Pro-Am, Josh Webster has been victorious with both round wins. The Tasmanian has strong challengers this weekend from Chris Pappas, John Holinger and Mark Bailey.

After a four-race weekend at last outing, the Trico Trans Am Series returns to a three-race format at Phillip Island. It begins with a busy Friday that will have two practice sessions and qualifying, before races on Saturday and Sunday are broadcast live on the Seven Network.

Trico Trans Am Series Round 3 Entry List