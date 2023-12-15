Atlantic Racing Team has signed Australian Daniel Quimby to drive the brand new Ligier USF4-22 Gen2 in the 2024 United States Championship.

“Having seen Daniel in the Western Winter Series, he made a tremendous impression on us,” said team engineer Lucas Strackerjan.

“Now we are fortunate to have him as one of our two US F4 drivers. Daniel will be running the newly developed Ligier F4-22 Gen2 car in the USF4 FIA-sanctioned Championship, in addition to testing in and running a couple of national races during the summer break.”

After a short winter break, Quimby and his teammate James Lawley, in his US Ligier FR/F3, will test at the Motorsport Ranch near Dallas, Texas, at Carolina Motorsport Park and at Buttonwillow, California until the start of the Western Winter Season, with the FIA USF4 series to follow in 2024.

In 2024, both drivers will have the opportunity to work as FIA approved driving instructors for corporate events in Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Atlantic Racing Team’s Formula BMW venues, if time allows.

Quimby competed in just one round of the 2023 F4 United State Championship with the Doran Motorsports Group with an eighth in Race 1, followed by a seventh and a 14th. Prior to that he headed the Formula Pro USA Western Championship FPUSA-4 points as he won the four rounds, held at Sonoma and Thunderhill respectively.

Back in Australia for the winter, Quimby raced in the KA2 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship. In a limited program, he finished sixth outright, two race wins and several other podiums.