New names and familiar faces will be at Phillip Island this weekend for the first round of the First Focus Radical Cup Australia season.

Part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, Round 1 will have 18 entries which will include four of the brand-new Radical SR3 XXR models, recently launched by Radical Cars in the UK.

The one-make sports car series, which has strong global links, will be contested in two classes, Pro-Am and the Workhorse Am.

West Australia’s Arise Racing have several in the fight for outright honours. Cooper Cutts returns for a second season after he placed third last year and will be joined by the pairing of Chris Reindler and Bryce Moore, and series regular Brad Russell.

Reindler is the younger brother of former Supercars and A1GP racer Karl. He makes a return this year while fellow West Aussie Moore, has proven Radical Cup form.

Regular contender Peter Paddon will again be with Garth Walden Australia and is expected to lead the charge for the East Coast teams.

Several drivers will make their debut, including longstanding competitor and team owner, Arthur Abrahams. He owned the NRC International Formula Holden team and has since competed in GT3 and historic competition.

Ethan Brown is another to make his debut and will drive a car fielded by Tim Macrow Racing, while Michael Donnellan will compete in his first national round, with GWR Australia and with the experience Garth Walden to share the drive.

GWR will also run Sue Hughes and Stephen Champion, the latter fresh from a trip to the 2023 Radical World Finals.

The reigning champions, Volante Rosso Motorsport will have a five-car team that includes rookie Colin Ivory, Bill Medland, James Hernandez and the two-driver combinations of Melinda Price/Greg Kenny, and Peter Clare/Josh Hunt.

Another combination, run by Geoff Forshaw, will be Terry Knowles and Barton Mawer while Adam Naccarata rounds out the field.

The Radicals will tackle a pair of 45min timed races, after practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday morning. Both races will be broadcast live and free on 7plus.

