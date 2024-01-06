After being paired together in 2016, following Verstappen’s promotion from Toro Rosso after just 23 grands prix, you could argue he and Lambiase were enduring their seven-year itch.

The Belgian Grand Prix, in particular, saw Verstappen’s temper fray across the weekend, notably in qualifying when he swore three times during one exchange with Lambiase, who also had to calm the Dutchman’s ire and persistence during the race.

Verstappen has conceded that “conversations can get fiery” as “that’s the way I like to approach our racing”.

You could argue the ends justify the means bearing in mind Verstappen has won three F1 titles and 54 races during his time with Red Bull, throughout which Lambiase has served as his conduit with the team whilst in the car and been the man in his ear.

The ‘old married couple’ analogy is not lost on Lambiase who, in an interview with this writer for The New York Times, said: “It comes down to the ability to be open with each other.

“For a healthy marriage, and for a marriage to succeed, that’s the core, and it’s no different to a very tight relationship, or bond, that is required between a race engineer and a driver.”

As the man in the firing line, Lambiase knows he has to remain calm and patient in the face of Verstappen’s occasional anger.

“You need to understand that, yes, we’re all under pressure, but the environment he is in, and the pressure he is under, is very different,” said Lambiase.

“Also, I sit back and think, I’m a 43-year-old man, and he’s still only a 26-year-old boy, so to speak. I have to make allowances for some of the reactions he has.”

In some respects, Lambiase feels his relaxed character, which he claims is “intrinsic to my personality and character”, can on occasion be too laid back for Verstappen.

“I think it’s also perhaps a little bit of a downside, because I don’t tend to get too excited about things,” he remarked.

“Some of the low moments you just learn and you can rationalise rather than just digging yourself into a hole and getting stressed or uptight about them. I’d like to think I’m operating on a fairly level wavelength.”

Lambiase concedes there have been moments where he has felt like snapping back at Verstappen, but he knows he has “to remain professional at all times”, and that it is “not something you consider”.

Following the race at Spa-Francorchamps, Horner suggested at the time that he knew of no other engineer up and down the pit lane who could handle Verstappen’s unique character.

It is a point Lambiase naturally disputes, and instead, it has come from his many years of recognising what it takes to work with Verstappen.

“I’m sure there are other race engineers who would be able to work with Max as successfully as I have,” said Lambiase.

“Ultimately. it just comes down to understanding the needs of the driver, linking with him at an emotional level, and being able to understand and adapt to the various personalities that you are working with.

“That’s no different, whether it’s a driver or any of the other guys in the office.”

It is all a far cry from when Lambiase first met Verstappen after his arrival at Red Bull, with the then 18-year-old handed a chance after the team opted to demote Daniil Kvyat back to Toro Rosso.

Despite Verstappen’s meteoric rise into F1, there had been little interaction between them before an intense few days leading up to his Red Bull debut in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lambiase was surprised at how quickly Verstappen managed to acclimatise.

“The only thing I’d heard was that he had a bit of a reputation in terms of being this incoming superstar,” said Lambiase.

“Meeting him for the first time, I remember he came to the factory for three days on the simulator.

“That was quite an intense schedule of running to make sure he was up to speed with all of our operations and procedures, getting a feel for the race preparation for Barcelona, maybe giving him a little bit of a qualifying sim, and he just picked up everything immediately the first time.

“So that was actually, in itself, a little bit intimidating from my perspective.

“For him, it was just a case of ‘Who is this guy? Just another engineer I need to work with’. But we got on well.”

It was the start of a relationship that hit the ground running a few days later when Verstappen won on his debut for Red Bull in Spain, taking advantage of a dramatic first-lap crash involving Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Reflecting on their journey together, and after watching Verstappen develop into a champion driver, Lambiase said: “There’s no doubt that he’s matured as a driver and as a person.

“As a driver, he was incredibly raw, an uncut diamond, if you like, when he arrived.

“Just year on year, and it’s fair to say the team has contributed – and I’d be upset if he said otherwise – but he has really evolved into a polished driver in all aspects with regard to pace, race craft, looking after the tyres.

“There were several other drivers up and down the paddock who used to be called the tyre whisperer, but now it’s him who is delivering stints that are of the highest pace, with increased longevity, reduced degradation, and it’s really impressive to see how he’s come on.”

Lambiase adds that the personal relationship between himself and Verstappen has also “come on so much in that time”.

Offering a rare degree of insight into Verstappen’s character, he added: “He’s quite a closed book.

“It’s not like he’s the kind of person that will open up immediately to everyone. He’s got quite a close circle around him, but as soon as you’re in that circle, he’s a super guy.

“We can now talk about anything, anyone at any time, really open with each other, and the trust and the honesty we have in our relationship is fundamental to that success.”

As to how long their relationship will continue, he said: “It will continue for as long as the team wants me to work with Max, and Max wants me to work with him.”