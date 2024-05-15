Gasly pays tribute to Senna in Imola

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly will wear a helmet emblazoned with the colours made famous by Ayrton Senna at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has incorporated the three-time world champion's design into his own for the event three decades after his death.

Senna was killed at Imola while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix after crashing at the Tamburello corner.

“I'm going to pay tribute to one of the best F1 drivers of all time in Imola / one of my idol,” Gasly wrong on Instagram

“I'll be wearing a special Senna helmet design to remember Ayrton's legacy.

“He was a huge inspiration since my first days karting and I had the chance and privilege to drive his first ever F1 car (a Toleman 1984) in Silverstone couple of days ago.

“It was an incredible experience and feeling to be sat in his car with this special helmet. It was such a unique feeling to get a taste of what it was like back in the days, just a man and his machine. A feeling and a day I won't forget. Thanks to all the people who made it possible.”

The helmet will be auctioned after the event to raise money for the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Pierre Gasly took Ayrton Senna's first ever F1 car, the 1984 Toleman, for a spin around our National Circuit recently. Want to see the iconic car take to the track for yourself? You can see the Toleman and more of Senna's historic cars at @silverstonefest this summer. pic.twitter.com/cpAx6XS4sl — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) May 10, 2024

Ferrari ‘filming day' at Fiorano

Having completed spray guard testing for the FIA last week, Ferrari was back in action at its Fiorano test track with Carlos Sainz, Carlos Sainz, Oliver Bearman, and Arthuer Leclerc all on hand.

The Scuderia used a 2022-spec Ferrari F1-75 in a test outing for the two junior drivers, while race drivers Sainz and Leclerc were in the current car.

Officially, the completed a ‘filming day', which allows teams limited running within the regulations.

On track, the current car boasted a number of developments, including changes to the sidepod inlet, floor, and aerodynamic farings alongside the cockpit.

Vowles for Goodwood

Williams team boss James Vowles has had a seat fitting ahead of his appearance behind the wheel of a Williams FW08 at Goodwood.

Announced in March, Vowles will join his team race drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

There, Vowles will drive the car Keke Rosberg raced to the 1982 drivers' championship.

“The Festival of Speed is such a beloved and unique event and gives us the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage of Williams Racing and motorsport as a whole,” Vowles said.

“It will be a dream come true for me to drive a title-winning heritage Williams F1 car.”

Newey at Monaco

Days after it was announced that Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull Racing in early 2025, the famed designer was in action in Monaco.

Newey was behind the wheel of a Lotus 49B in Monaco Historique, competing in the Series D class for three-litre Fomrula 1 cars from 1966 to 1972.

In his 12 lap race, Newey finished fourth of 14 entrants, three of which did not take the start.

The race was won by Japanese driver Katsuaki Kubota aboard a Lotus 72, the car Emerson Fittipaldi used to win the world championship in 1972.

The Lotus 49, similar to the one Newey steered, was debuted in 1968, winning the title that year with Graham Hill.

It then evolved over its life into the 49B with the addition of spoilers, and was used by Jochen Rindt to win the 1970 world championship.

Also in action in Monaco was McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, at wheel of a 1980 Williams FW07B in the race for cars from 1977 to 1980. Having qualified 18th, Brown failed to finish the race.

Senior staff hires at Ferrari

Ferrari has announced the signing of two senior figures from Mercedes who will bolster its management and technical ranks.

Jerome d'Ambrosio joins the Scuderia as deputy team principal to Fred Vasseur, having formerly been driver development director at Mercedes.

At Ferrari, he'll also head up the driver academy.

Also joining is Loic Serra, who will be head of chassis performance engineering and report to Enrico Cardile.

In that position he'll oversee trackside engineering, aero development, aero operations, and vehicle performance.

The pair will start in their new roles at the beginning of October.