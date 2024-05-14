Haas Automation, the parent company of the F1 team's title sponsor, has filed a case against its former Team Principal and the publisher of his book, Surviving to Drive, over breach of trademark.

Ironically, Steiner's action against the American-registered team is not only for breach of his employment agreement but also breach of image rights.

Filings by Haas in the US District Court for the Central District of California, allege: “In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled “Surviving to Drive” (the “Accused Product”), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner's personal financial gain and illicit profit.

“Haas Automation never consented to Steiner's use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product.”

Haas furthermore alleges that it enacted legal action after raising the matter with Steiner.

“Haas Automation gave pre-lawsuit notice to Steiner but to date Steiner has taken no action to cease or mitigate his infringing acts, necessitating the instant lawsuit,” read those legal papers.

“Steiner sells and promotes the Accused Product in various mediums, including without limitation print and digital, in violation of Haas Automation's exclusive intellectual property rights.

“Information available online indicates that as of January 2024, the Accused Product has exceeded sales of at least 150,000 units and generated revenue of at least $4,500,000.”

According to the filings, the alleged breach includes a number of photographs, one of which is on the cover of the book, which was published by Ten Speed Press.

Haas is seeking trial by jury, and damages for the alleged breaches.

Steiner's suit against Haas alleges non-payment of commissions, in breach of his employment contract, as well as ongoing use of his name and likeness without authorisation.

The legal action against him is therefore, broadly speaking, something of a reversal of his own.

Haas had produced a line of t-shirts carrying Steiner's image, name, and quotes.

The Italian's filing stated, in part, “Haas F1 has no right to use Mr Steiner's name, image, and likeness or to exploit them in any form of media after the termination of his employment.

“Haas F1 has not compensated Mr Steiner for its unauthorised use of his name, image, and likeness.”