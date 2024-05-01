Court documents reveal that Steiner is pursuing legal action for breach of his employment agreement, noting “Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr Steiner the benefits he has earned.”

It specifically notes the period from 2021 until 2023 in a heavily redacted document outlining his complaint.

That specific period was covered under his third employment agreement as team principal and ran from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2023.

Part of that contract included the payment of annual bonuses in January of the following year.

The 59-year-old does not dispute that his contract was not renewed with the team at the end of last year.

“Haas F1's non-renewal of Mr Steiner's Employment Agreement constitutes a “termination with cause” under the Employment Agreement, for which Mr Steiner is entitled to all “Base Salary and any other compensation that has been earned through the date of termination,” which includes commissions earned through December 31, 2023.”

Steiner's complaint states that did not happen.

The claim outlines how the Italian's knowledge of the industry and connections within offered benefits to the Haas organisation.

Steiner spearheaded the Haas F1 Team since its inception in 2014 after securing backing from Gene Haas to create the organisation.

He also claims that the team continues to use his name and likeness without authorisation.

Steiner is a cult figure in world motorsport after he was unwittingly thrust into the limelight for his straight-talking personality in Drive to Survive.

The team produced a line of t-shirts carrying Steiner's image, name, and quotes, while the Italian himself has inked book deals of the back of his increased notoriety.

“Haas F1 has no right to use Mr Steiner's name, image, and likeness or to exploit them in any form of media after the termination of his employment,” the court filing details.

“Haas F1 has not compensated Mr Steiner for its unauthorised use of his name, image, and likeness.”