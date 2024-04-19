Electroic Arts, the company behind the series of F1 games, has announced the 2024 version of the game will be launched on May 31.

The latest edition, F1 24, boasts several new features, including dynamic handling and a “revamped career mode.”

Input from Max Verstappen has informed the development of the revised handling model and is aimed at improving player experience with better precision.

The developers claimed it has resulted in “the most realistic and predictable performance in F1 gaming history across both wheel and controller.”

“The new handling model, powered by EA Sports Dynamic Handling will enable players to get maximum performance from their car, with authentic physics giving them the confidence in racing wheel to wheel with their rivals,” explained Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters.

“Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid.”

Collette Gangemi, director of licensing, gaming at Formula 1, added: “Every year we want to enhance our fans gaming experience by working with EA Sports to deliver the best F1 racing game ever, and I am excited to see F1 24 release next month.

“With exciting new additions such as Dynamic Handling and the revamped Career mode, F1 24 has taken another step forward and offers our fans an immersive experience, truly bringing the speed, excitement and thrill of racing into their homes.”

Pre-order and early access versions of the game are available, with alternate cover art depending on the version of the game purchased.

As with previous editions, the title will launch across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.