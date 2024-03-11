Samuel March dominated his home State Title at the iconic Todd Road circuit in Melbourne winning both major junior categories, KA2 and KA3 Heavy, while Australia's only female team manager had her driver win KA3 Senior.

March beat home Ayrton D'Almaso and Hamish Campbell to win the KA2 final.

He then had to fend off Queenslander, Loclan Hennock to win KA3 Junior Heavy, with TikTok star, Mathew Basso claiming third.

Queensland team, Jess Golding Motorsport claimed its first State Title with Griffith (NSW) youngster, Luca Belardo grabbing the KA3 Senior Title. Headed up by former Australian Champion, Jessica Farlow, the team has expanded to take on the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship and major events.

Sydneysider Jackson Souslin-Harlow took the KA3 Senior Heavy division.

Nick Percat's JND Racing team claimed a quinella in KA3 Junior with Jack Szewczuk leading Riley Harrison to the chequered flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

TaG Australian Champion, Harrison Hoey walked away with two trophies, winning the Heavy division and being third in light behind Brodie Norris and Toby Spinks.

Another Australian Champion in Jace Matthews won the X30 blue plate for CXR Racing and Ian Branson won Combined Masters.

Jarvis Hindle was victorious in Cadet 9 while Jack Larsen won Cadet 12.