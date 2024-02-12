The raceway, formerly known as Wakefield Park, was closed due to noise issues in August 2022. It was purchased by Steve Shelley in the middle of last year and is undergoing extensive upgrades, which includes noise abatement and the ability to race in both directions.

“We are privileged to go back there [after Wakefield Park closed] and support Steve,” said series manager Stephen Whyte.

“What has been done there is amazing. Corners have been reprofiled, which includes a seven-degree camber banking at Turn 10. There are huge noise walls which double as viewing areas and the pits and infrastructure are being upgraded.”

The AASA-sanctioned series will begin and end in NSW with the first round set for Sydney Motorsport Park on April 19-20. It will be a Friday/Saturday day/night event, along the lines of last year's penultimate event.

The Super Series will head to Queensland for Rounds 2 and 3 at Morgan Park (May 31-June 2) and Queensland Raceway (June 28-30). The Bend will be Round 4 on August 30-September before the second last outing at Winton Motor Raceway on October 4-6.

The series with be headlined by the TA2 Muscle Car Series and backed by the new Formula RX8 Series, the Australian Excel Series and Legend Cars Australia which has just landed 16 new cars into the country.

Also included at various rounds are Super TT, Australian Trans-Am, Replica Tourers, Production Cars and the Queensland Touring Car Championship. The National Formula Vee Challenge will be revived over two rounds and the V8 Classic Touring Car Series will debut.

The series will be publicly launched on March 8-9 at Winton. It will have the AVE broadcast personnel, local and motorsport media, sponsors and category cars and representatives.

One Raceway will aim for a re-opening on May 8, which will mark 30 years since Sir Jack Brabham opened the facility.