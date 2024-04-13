In the shortened race, the teenager fended off the challenge for TekworkX Motorsport’s Hamish Fitzsimmons over the eight laps with Clay Osborne (McElrea Racing) able to hold third throughout.

The race came under safety car conditions just after the start. Ayrton Hodson stalled on the grid and was clipped by Brett Boulton. The incident broke the right front suspension on Boulton’s car and the left rear of Hodson’s. Just down the road at Turn 4 another incident involved Brad Carr and Ben Taylor.

Targett led from the start, and then after three laps of safety car, judged the restart perfectly to maintain the lead for the duration.

Conor Somers (Sonic Racing) was fourth until mid-distance where he was passed by EBM’s New Zealander Brock Gilchrist, and a lap later by McElrea’s Caleb Sumich.

Jake Santalucia (Sonic) finished seventh after he passed Ramu Farrell on the last lap. Farrell was the highest placed of the Pro-Am class competitors, in front of ninth placed Pro Aaron Shields and second Pro-Am Danny Stutterd.

Then followed Tyler Greenbury and Slade Orsmond in the Pro class, Lachlan Harburg who was third in Pro-Am. In 14th was the first of the Class B runners, Jacque Jarjo ahead of Phil Morris, Ross McGregor, Andrew Georgiadis, David Greig and Indiran Padayachee, all in Pro-Am, and Stephen Moylan who was second in Class B.

Sunday’s program starts with the 45min Jim Richards Endurance Championship enduro in the morning, and followed by a second sprint race later on the Shannons SpeedSeries program.