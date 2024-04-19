“We decided to become a major sponsor with the TA2 Muscle Car Series as it is a well-controlled category where you get your value for money and there is always very competitive racing,” said TFH owner Brett Thomas

As well, TFH will be on the Ford Mustangs of Josh Thomas and Erebus Supercar driver Todd Hazelwood. The latter competed in the car a week ago at Phillip Island and finished third overall.

“It was a golden opportunity for me to do some extra race laps and obviously being committed to Erebus Motorsport at the beginning of the year, I had originally planned to go to Taupo this weekend,” said Hazelwood.

“So going to Sydney wasn't originally on my radar, but it's been a quick change of events and I am really keen to get stuck into it with the TFH Racing Team, as well as supporting Josh Thomas who will also be racing there this weekend.”

The TFH Formula RX8 will not only have the benefit of category partnership but there will be a couple of cars with further support. Among the 28 car entry, Brock Paine and Diesel Thomas will both be liveried in TFH signage.

In the Australian Excel Series which will have its first of three scheduled this season (and the possibility of a fourth) Des Collier will have the backing of TFH.

The company is also involved in Supercars with Erebus and a week ago TFH fielded three cars in both the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship and the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup for the Brett's sons and son-in-law Des Collier.

It's a big commitment to racing for the family and also to the support TFH Hire Services give to motorsport overall.